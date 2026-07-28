Cavaliers Receive Major Jonathan Kuminga Update from Top NBA Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain in hot pursuit of Atlanta Hawks free agent star Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga, 23, is arguably the top available player on the open market and, in addition to Cleveland, is drawing strong interest from the Los Angeles Lakers.

After commanding a salary closer to the $24.3 million team option the Hawks turned down earlier this offseason, Kuminga has scaled back his target to below $20 million, according to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin.

“Kuminga initially wanted a contract in the ballpark of the $23.4 million team option the Hawks did not pick up for him,” Helin wrote. “However, based on reports, now his goal appears to have dropped below $20 million a season (but more than the $15 million mid-level exception).”

What is Holding Up a Deal Between Cavaliers and Jonathan Kuminga

According to Helin, there is a hold up because Kuminga can only achieve his target salary if he is moved through a sign-and-trade, which requires a minimum three-year contract length. But Kuminga is seeking a shorter deal.

“That large a salary with the Lakers or Cavaliers could only happen via a sign-and-trade, which gets complex,” Helin wrote. “The Lakers reportedly have offered a sign-and-trade involving Jarred Vanderbilt and draft assets, but he makes $12.4 million next season, well below what Kuminga wants to make, and any sign-and-trade has to be for at least three years (if Kuminga is taking less than he wants, he will want a short deal so he can get back on the market). … Cleveland is even more complex because not only are they offering roughly the same thing financially — they could sign-and-trade Max Strus at $16 million or Dennis Schroder at $14.7 million — but they are a team flirting with the second apron and still must pay Harden. They are not going much higher.”

Kuminga’s reduced asking price could help the Cavs hash out a deal with the star forward, but there are still some stumbling blocks to clear.

Cleveland Remains a Strong Choice for Kuminga, But the Hold Up is One-Sided

Kuminga aims to play out a short deal so he can get back on the open market. By signing a three-year deal, the former lottery pick would have to wait a while before he can secure a more lucrative contract, which he supposedly believes he can achieve as soon as next offseason if he settles for a one-year deal now.

“For him, that’s where he’s stuck,” said NBA insider Keith Smith. “If he’s not gonna get the money he wants, he’s gonna get stuck where he is in a position of how do I get there? … He is stuck right now. It sounds like he is really stuck on choosing between where he wants to be on a longer term deal on less money, or choosing I really want to play it out on a one-year deal.”

Cleveland is hoping to secure Kuminga after striking out on LeBron James, who was the franchise’s top priority before he chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Kuminga has ties to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson, leaving some to believe he is leaning toward being moved to Cleveland over Los Angeles.

“Kuminga has a relationship with Atkinson from when the coach was an assistant under Steve Kerr at Golden State,” The Athletic reported last week. “While both sides confirmed interest, it is unclear which avenue the Cavs might take to acquire Kuminga if they decide on that path.”