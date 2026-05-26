Cavaliers Make Kenny Atkinson Decision After Playoff Collapse

The Cleveland Cavaliers are staying the course.

Despite a disappointing end to their postseason run, the organization has decided to retain head coach Kenny Atkinson, signaling confidence in the direction of the franchise following its deepest playoff push in years.

Cleveland Retains Kenny Atkinson After Playoff Sweep

The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to bring Atkinson back next season, according to multiple reports, which was first reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

The decision comes after Cleveland was swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, a result that raised questions about potential changes across the organization.

Instead, the Cavaliers are opting for continuity.

Atkinson, 59, has three years remaining on his contract and has guided Cleveland to significant progress over his first two seasons, including a franchise-best regular-season stretch and a return to the conference finals without LeBron James for the first time in more than three decades.

Shams Charania: Cavaliers See Growth, Stability Under Atkinson

According to Shams Charania on ESPN’s NBA Today, Atkinson’s job security has not been seriously in doubt despite the playoff exit.

“His job is safe over his first two years as coach of the Cavaliers,” Charania said. “He’s had a franchise-best win percentage over 70%.”

Charania acknowledged the “ugly” finish to the season but emphasized the broader trajectory.

“Year-over-year growth for the Cavs — second round last season, Coach of the Year for Kenny Atkinson, the conference finals this year,” Charania added.

He also noted that Atkinson has strong backing from star players Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, a critical factor in the organization’s decision to maintain stability.

Cavaliers Playoff Run: Progress Despite Late-Stage Collapse

Cleveland’s postseason was a mix of resilience and missed opportunities.

The Cavaliers needed two Game 7 victories to reach the conference finals and nearly stole Game 1 against New York before surrendering a 22-point fourth-quarter lead.

That collapse — along with key rotation decisions — led to scrutiny of Atkinson’s in-game management.

Still, Cleveland’s return to the conference finals marked its first appearance at that stage without a LeBron James-led roster since 1992, underscoring the significance of the season.

Kenny Atkinson Responds to Job Security Questions

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Following the Game 4 loss, Atkinson expressed confidence in both himself and the team.

“Listen, I have confidence, confidence in myself first of all, confidence in the group,” Atkinson said.

He added, “From a player and coaches’ perspective, being with that group in there, I’m pretty darn proud of what we did.”

That sentiment appears to be shared by the front office.

Cleveland Offseason Outlook: Roster Decisions, Upgrades Ahead

With the coaching situation settled, Cleveland now turns its attention to roster construction.

Charania reported that the Cavaliers are expected to be “opportunistic with potential roster upgrades” this offseason, while key decisions loom regarding contracts and extensions.

The Cavaliers carried the most expensive roster in NBA history this season, and decisions on players such as Harden — who can be re-signed — and Mitchell, who is eligible for a massive extension, will shape the next phase of the franchise.

For now, however, the message from Cleveland is clear.

After a season of growth, the Cavaliers believe their foundation — led by Atkinson — remains firmly in place.