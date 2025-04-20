Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Issues Challenge to Darius Garland

Despite finishing the season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers face a tough first-round matchup in the playoffs. Kenny Atkinson’s team will go toe-to-toe with a tough and gritty Miami Heat team.

As such, Atkinson is looking toward some of his star players to provide much-needed leadership. Miami may not have Jimmy Butler anymore, but under Erik Spoelstra, the franchise has become well-versed in causing playoff upsets.

During a recent media availability, Atkinson pinpointed Darius Garland as a player who he needs to step into a leadership role. As such, the Cavaliers’ head coach has challenged the 25-year-old guard to show a new level of maturity.

“I had this conversation with him,” Atkinson said. “I’m like, you almost have to speed up your maturity level, leadership level. You’re 25, and I need you to be 28.”

Garland is a key part of the Cavaliers’ rotation. However, he hasn’t shown much in the way of being a leader. Clearly, Atkinson is looking to change that. After all, the Cavaliers are playing for a championship, and there’s no room for immature mistakes.

Cavaliers’ Garland Could be a Weak Link

During a recent episode of the “Wine and Gold Talk” podcast, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com shared his concerns over Garland heading into the playoffs.

“I think there remains to be questions about Darius Garland and his readiness for everything that playoff basketball is,” Fedor said. “…If we’re being honest, Darius has struggled throughout the course of his career. And at times this year, even this year was an All-Star caliber season for him, but there were times that he struggled with physicality…The Cavs are ready for it. Kenny Atkinson is ready for it. Darius says he’s ready for it. But this is a switch-heavy defense, and teams are going to go pick and roll, and they’re going to put Darius in the action over and over and over again.”

Teams will undoubtedly look to hunt Garland on defense. They will also look to be physical with him whenever he attempts to drive the lane or run the pick-and-roll. Garland must prove that he can handle that level of attention on both sides of the ball. Otherwise, the Cavaliers could be at a legitimate disadvantage.

Atkinson Calls on Evan Mobley to Show Aggression

Garland isn’t the only player Atkinson has looked to fire up. During an April 17 post-practice news conference, he called for Evan Mobley to show more aggression on the court.

Atkinson is clearly coaching his team hard. Having been part of the Golden State Warriors’ 2022 NBA championship coaching staff, he knows what it takes to win a championship. And, whether the Cavaliers make a deep playoff run or not, it’s clear that Atkinson is building something special in Cleveland.

This Cavaliers roster is going to be among the best in the NBA for years to come, and Atkinson is making sure everyone keeps improving.