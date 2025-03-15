Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Makes Bold NFL Claim About Darius Garland

Since taking over as the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, Kenny Atkinson has transformed the roster into championship contenders. However, a lot of what Atkinson has been doing has occurred behind the scenes.

When speaking to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com following the Cavaliers’ 16th straight win — a 133-124 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies — Atkinson spoke of his team’s mini break in Nashville earlier this week. When discussing the activities his team got up to, he noted how both the players and the coaches had been playing some football.

Interestingly, Atkinson admitted that Darius Garland is talented enough to have played in the NFL.

“Darius Garland can probably play in the NFL,” Atkinson boasted. “Max is incredible. Then Sam Merrill with the field goals. You don’t know these guys have these talents. We have a bunch of multi-sport guys, which I love. Whatever they do, whatever they pick up, it’s like, man, ‘You’re good at that too?’”

Garland has been thriving under Atkinson’s leadership. In 61 games this season, he’s averaging 21 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He’s also shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. Atkinson stopped short of picking what position Garland could play, but it does prove the level of athlete the 6-foot-1 guard is.

Cavaliers Are ‘Playing With Joy’

Cleveland boasts the best record in the NBA. They sit atop of the Eastern Conference. As such, they will likely earn homecourt advantage throughout the postseason. During the same interview with Fedor, Atkinson praised the way his team has played this season, before noting they must continue to remain focused.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, there was no lack of aggression, focus, or hunger as they downed the Grizzlies.

“They’re playing with joy,” Atkinson said. “But with that, you have to come out with force and focus. We did all the above. It was a stellar performance. Can’t allow slippage this time of year. We’re focusing on how to be an excellent playoff team. I think being in Nashville for a couple days helped.”

Cavaliers Have Been Tipped to Come Out of The East

In a March 6 episode of TNT’s NBA Today, Charles Barkley threw his support behind the Cavaliers when discussing which team will come out of the East and make it to the NBA Finals.

“Man, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the finals,” Barkley said. “…That’s going to be a great series if they play the Celtics. But right now, I’m telling you, and I told you to book it last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA finals. I did guarantee it.”

Cleveland will likely need to beat the Boston Celtics in order to challenge for a championship. The Celtics are the reigning champions and one of the most experienced postseason teams in the NBA. As such, the Cavaliers will likely be fighting an uphill battle. However, Atkinson has the team playing without fear and with unwavering belief. Furthermore, the Cavaliers roster is more than capable of standing toe-to-toe with Boston.

As such, backing Cleveland to make the NBA Finals isn’t a stretch. Any matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers will undoubtedly be a barnburner, but right now, there’s no guarantee which team walks away with the victory over a seven-game series.