Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson offers encouraging update on Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff hopes rest on the brilliance of Donovan Mitchell. But against the Brooklyn Nets, their star guard wasn’t on the court—he was in street clothes, watching from the sidelines.

Mitchell, a last-minute scratch due to left groin soreness, was a noticeable absence in a game where his shot creation and leadership could have been pivotal. Yet, despite missing their leading scorer, the Cavaliers gritted out a 109-104 win, proving their resilience in the face of adversity.

However, as encouraging as the victory was, all eyes remain on Mitchell’s health. His absence raised immediate concerns about the severity of the injury and how it might affect Cleveland’s long-term aspirations. Fortunately, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson was quick to downplay any panic, offering an update that, while reassuring, still demands attention.

“In Charlotte (where they played last Friday) there was a little bit of soreness,” Atkinson said. “I think that’s when it started. [It’s] definitely not something huge … not a huge deal. But I think we err on the side of caution, but he always wants to play.”

Atkinson’s words provide some relief, but the situation still warrants scrutiny. Mitchell’s competitive fire is well-documented—he’s the kind of player who will push through pain if it means helping his team win. But sometimes, that desire comes at a cost.

The Cavaliers are protecting Donovan Mitchell for when games matter the most

Just last season, Mitchell played through lingering knee discomfort, an issue that worsened as the playoffs progressed. By the time the Cavaliers reached the second round against the Boston Celtics, his body had had enough. He missed the final two games of the series, and Cleveland’s season came to an unceremonious end.

The Cavaliers cannot afford a repeat of that scenario. They’ve learned that the regular season is a marathon, but the playoffs are where their legacy will be defined. A team can stack up wins and build momentum, but if its best player isn’t healthy when the stakes are highest, all that work can unravel in an instant. Atkinson understands this reality, which is why Cleveland is proceeding with extra caution regarding Mitchell’s groin issue.

“I was just thinking the other day about the Detroit Lions,” Atkinson said. “They had a great year, then they lose in the playoffs. … It was a disappointment. We don’t want to be there, so we’re focused. We’re locked in.”

In a year where Atkinson has frequently compared his team’s success to football, it’s once again a fitting analogy. Last season Lions stormed through the regular season with a 15-2 record, only to fall short in the playoffs, leaving fans and analysts questioning what went wrong.

The Cavaliers don’t want to follow that same script. For them, this season isn’t about finishing with an impressive win total—it’s about making a deep postseason run. That means ensuring Mitchell is in peak condition when the games matter most.

Donovan Mitchell should be back sooner rather than later

While a sore groin may not seem like a major concern now, soft tissue injuries can be notoriously tricky. Overexertion or an early return could turn a minor setback into a lingering problem. Cleveland is taking a long-term approach, and resting Mitchell—even in crucial games—demonstrates their commitment to the bigger picture.

Mitchell has been the engine driving the Cavaliers all season. In 60 games, he’s averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest, shooting an efficient 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from deep. His scoring prowess, defensive intensity, and leadership make him irreplaceable, which is why the team is being extra cautious.

The last time Mitchell played, he posted 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and a steal in Cleveland’s 112-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t his most efficient night—he shot just 4-of-15 from the field and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc—but even in an off-game, his presence was invaluable. The Cavaliers need that version of Mitchell, and ideally, a healthier one, come playoff time.

For now, the Cavaliers are taking the right approach. They know the road to the playoffs is still long, and they have to manage their star’s health wisely. The focus isn’t just on winning the next game; it’s about making sure they have their best weapon ready when it counts the most. Atkinson’s update provides some comfort, but until Mitchell is back on the floor and playing at full strength, his status will remain a storyline worth watching.