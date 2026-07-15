Cavaliers Proposed to Pair Kevin Durant With LeBron James in Blockbuster Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the favorites to sign LeBron James, even as several other suitors continue to pursue the 41-year-old superstar. The Cavs can all but seal the deal with a blockbuster trade to entice James.

The proposed trade would see the Cavs land Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal also involving the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cavaliers would receive: Kevin Durant

Rockets would receive: Jrue Holiday, Max Strus

Trail Blazers would receive: Jarrett Allen

The trade, approved within the CBA’s guidelines, could be a win-win-win situation for all three teams.

Why the Cavaliers Do It

The simplest reason is to entice LeBron James, who seems determined to capture his fifth NBA title and his second with his hometown franchise. Furthermore, James and Kevin Durant share the utmost respect for one another and their skill sets would mesh.

The Cavs can afford to lose Jarrett Allen due to Evan Mobley’s versatility and ability to play the five position. A starting unit of James Harden (if he re-signs), Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Evan Mobley would classify as a Super Team, making the Cavaliers the overwhelming favorites to win the East next season,

A Durant trade would also be a risk-free move for the Cavaliers, as the veteran sharpshooter has only one year left (player option) on his expiring contract.

Why the Rockets Do It

The Rockets would get a quality floor general and two-time NBA champion to pair with Fred VanVleet in the backcourt, and a proven sharpshooter like Max Strus to alleviate their shooting issues. It became crystal clear during their playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard were simply not ready to carry ball-handling duties and needed some veteran presence to help them out.

Also, Jrue Holiday would be a good fit under defensive-minded head coach Ime Udoka.

Why the Trail Blazers Do It

The Trail Blazers did well by re-signing Robert Williams III, one of the most coveted free agents this year, to carry forward their momentum after reaching the playoffs.

In Williams, Donovan Clingan and sophmore Yang Hansen, they already have a pretty loaded frontcourt with proven results. That said, it’s always a safe bet to add another big man in a conference where Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic stand tall.

Furthermore, Williams has a concerning injury history and can’t be relied upon to stay healthy for an entire playoff run, and Clingan and Hansen are still much too young. A veteran like Jarrett Allen would be a perfect foil as a starting center. It also helps that Allen is an excellent pick-and-roll operator and would thrive playing with the likes of Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Ja Morant.