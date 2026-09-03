Cavaliers Sign 6-Foot-11 Center to Bolster Mobley-Allen Frontcourt

The Cleveland Cavaliers held Khalifa Diop’s NBA rights for four years. On Wednesday, they finally decided it was time to find out what they have.

Cleveland officially signed Diop, the No. 39 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, bringing the 24-year-old center over from Spain after three seasons with Baskonia. Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman announced the move Wednesday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The signing is more than the conclusion of a long-running draft-and-stash project. For a Cavaliers team with very little financial breathing room beneath the first apron, Diop also represents an inexpensive way to add another legitimate big man behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen without sacrificing flexibility.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Diop agreed to a four-year, $9.26 million contract. His $1.36 million salary for the 2026-27 season is fully guaranteed, while Cleveland maintains flexibility over the remaining years of the deal.

That structure gives the Cavaliers time to evaluate whether a player they have monitored from afar can grow into a dependable NBA rotation piece.

Khalifa Diop Finally Makes NBA Jump

Diop did plenty of developing before Cleveland called him across the Atlantic.

The 6-foot-11, 231-pound Senegal native appeared in 47 games for Baskonia last season, starting 38. He averaged 3.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 16.4 minutes while shooting 67% from the field, according to the Cavaliers.

He also helped Baskonia win the 2026 Copa del Rey, the club’s first championship in that competition in 17 years.

Diop’s European résumé stretches back well before his time in Vitoria-Gasteiz. He emerged with Gran Canaria and earned EuroCup Rising Star honors in 2021-22, an award given to the competition’s top young player. Cleveland selected him a few months later but allowed him to remain overseas rather than rush his development.

The Cavaliers did get an early look at him in their system.

Diop joined Cleveland for the 2023 NBA Summer League and was part of the roster that won the championship in Las Vegas. That experience gave the organization a chance to see how his size and physicality translated against NBA-level athletes, even if his full-time arrival remained years away.

Now he finally enters camp as something more than a future asset.

Diop Adds Another Dimension Behind Mobley, Allen

There is no obvious path to heavy minutes.

Mobley and Allen remain the foundation of Cleveland’s frontcourt, while Thomas Bryant supplies veteran experience. Diop will begin behind all three.

But his profile gives coach Kenny Atkinson another option the Cavaliers did not necessarily have in abundance.

Diop is an interior player first. He runs the floor, finishes efficiently around the basket, rebounds and uses his length defensively. He is not coming to Cleveland as a floor-spacing big or an offensive hub. His value will come from doing simpler things well.

That makes him particularly useful over an 82-game season, when injuries, foul trouble and back-to-backs inevitably test frontcourt depth.

Why Diop’s Contract Matters for Cavaliers

Cleveland’s financial position makes the signing particularly useful.

The Cavaliers became hard-capped at the first apron after their offseason sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson. Because Cleveland drafted Diop and retained his rights, his first NBA salary carries a smaller cap and apron charge than signing many more experienced minimum-salary players.

That distinction matters after an aggressive summer that also included James Harden’s three-year, $97 million deal.

Diop is therefore not being asked to arrive as Cleveland’s missing piece.

He is a cheap, controllable developmental bet for a contender that needs exactly those kinds of contracts around an increasingly expensive core.

Four years after drafting him, the Cavaliers no longer have to scout Diop from Spain.

They finally get to evaluate him in Cleveland.