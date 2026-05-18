Cavaliers vs Knicks Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Set — Dates, TV Info, Start Times

The Cleveland Cavaliers now know what’s ahead.

Following their 125-94 Game 7 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers have officially advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they will face the New York Knicks with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

The full Cavaliers vs Knicks Eastern Conference Finals schedule has been released, including dates, start times and national TV coverage.

Cavaliers vs Knicks ECF Schedule, Dates, TV Channels

The Eastern Conference Finals will begin Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, with Cleveland opening the series on the road.

All games are scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, with national broadcasts split between ESPN and ABC.

Game 1 — Tuesday, May 19 (at New York, ESPN)

Game 2 — Thursday, May 21 (at New York, ESPN)

Game 3 — Saturday, May 23 (at Cleveland, ABC)

Game 4 — Monday, May 25 (at Cleveland, ESPN)

Game 5 — Wednesday, May 27 (if necessary, ESPN)

Game 6 — Friday, May 29 (if necessary, ESPN)

Game 7 — Sunday, May 31 (if necessary, ESPN)

The Cavaliers will host Games 3 and 4 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a potential Game 6 also returning to Cleveland if needed.

Cavaliers Open Series on Road at Madison Square Garden

Cleveland begins the series with back-to-back games at Madison Square Garden, one of the most intense playoff environments in the NBA.

The Knicks secured home-court advantage after advancing earlier in the postseason, meaning the Cavaliers must find a way to compete early on the road.

That challenge will be immediate.

Game 1 tips off Tuesday night in New York, giving Cleveland little time to reset after a physically demanding seven-game series against Detroit.

Cavaliers Bring Momentum Into Eastern Conference Finals

Despite the quick turnaround, Cleveland enters the series with momentum.

The Cavaliers dominated the Pistons in Game 7, controlling the game from the opening tip and pulling away in the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 26 points, while Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23 in a balanced offensive performance.

Evan Mobley contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland advanced to its first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018.

The victory also marked the franchise’s deepest playoff run since the LeBron James era.

Game 3 Could Be Pivotal as Series Shifts to Cleveland

After opening on the road, the Cavaliers will have an opportunity to shift momentum when the series moves to Cleveland.

Game 3 — the only matchup scheduled for ABC — could serve as a key turning point, with the Cavaliers returning home and looking to capitalize on their crowd advantage.

Cleveland showed signs of growth away from home in the previous round, winning its final two road games against Detroit, including the decisive Game 7.

That experience could prove critical as the Cavaliers attempt to split the opening games in New York.

Cleveland Eyes Return to NBA Finals

The stakes are clear.

Cleveland is seeking its first NBA Finals appearance since 2018 and its first without LeBron James since 2007.

Standing in the way is a Knicks team that enters the series rested, confident and backed by one of the league’s loudest home crowds.

Now, with the schedule set and the stage defined, the Cavaliers know exactly what lies ahead — a road test to open, a chance to respond at home, and a series that will ultimately decide who represents the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.