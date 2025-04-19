Cavaliers Learn First-Round Opponent as Miami Outlasts Atlanta

The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally learned who their first-round opponent will be for the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in their play-in game on Friday, April 18, booking their spot against the Cavaliers in the first round.

Miami won both of its play-in contests. As such, the Cavaliers will be facing a roster that has built some momentum over the past week. Nevertheless, Kenny Atkinson’s team will still be heavily favored to take care of business and progress to the conference semifinals.

The Cavaliers have faced the Heat three times this season, winning twice. Interestingly, the Heat have begun to peak at the right time and have a history of finding success after entering the playoffs via the play-in tournament. Of course, there is no Jimmy Butler to spearhead an NBA Finals run this year.

“You have to respect what Cleveland has done, all year long,” Spoelstra said in his postgame news conference. “…It’s not by accident. They’re well-coached. They have really good continuity. They play the right way.”

Cleveland’s movement-heavy offense will pose significant questions for Miami’s defense. Furthermore, Donovan Mitchell‘s scoring will undoubtedly be a significant swing factor through the series, as he will undoubtedly be the best player on either roster. Still, Cleveland has landed a tough opening-round matchup. Miami is far from an easy out.

Atkinson Wants Evan Mobley to be Aggressive

Evan Mobley has the potential to be among the best big men in the NBA. As such, Atkinson is holding him to a high standard and expects him to be aggressive throughout the playoffs.

During an April 17 post-practice news conference, Atkinson detailed the two key areas he wants to see an improvement in aggression from Mobley.

Mobley’s size and versatile skillset will ensure he’s a core part of the Cavaliers’ quest for success, both this season and moving forward. Cleveland’s size should give the Heat some difficult matchup decisions, and an aggressive Mobley could find himself taking advantage of some mismatches.

Cavaliers’ Guard Will be ‘Ready to Go’

When speaking with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on Thursday, April 17, Atkinson provided an update on Mitchell’s ankle injury. The All-Star guard missed the final four games of the Cavaliers’ season, leading to some concern regarding his potential availability.

“We did some live stuff today and he was full go,” Atkinson said. “No restrictions. No take him out of practice. None of that…Just for Donovan and really for our whole team, that was the most important thing in terms of getting ready for these playoffs was going into it healthy. Really proud of the plan we had, how we managed guys, how they managed themselves, our performance team, our medical team, it’s such a group effort. There’s a lot of planning that goes into it. Now I feel really relieved. It’s probably more of a relief that we kind of did it. I think the guys are in a good place, ready to go.”

Mitchell averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists and 3 rebounds during his three games against the Heat this season. He will undoubtedly have a major role to play throughout the series. Cavaliers fans can rest easy knowing he’s healthy and ready to go. After all, beating the Heat is just the first step toward a potential run to the NBA Finals.