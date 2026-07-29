Cavaliers Losing LeBron to 76ers Stings More After New Insider Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers came closer to landing LeBron James than anyone outside the organization realized.

They just couldn’t finish the job.

ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed Wednesday that Cleveland was the only franchise granted an in-person meeting with James before the NBA’s all-time leading scorer ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, providing the clearest indication yet that a third stint with his hometown team was more than a sentimental possibility.

Cavaliers Granted the Only In-Person Meeting Among LeBron Contenders

Speaking on NBA Today, Charania said the Cavaliers, 76ers and Miami Heat emerged as James’ three finalists after he entered free agency. While Philadelphia and Miami remained in the running throughout the process, only Cleveland was invited to meet face-to-face with James at his home in Akron.

“The Cavs, the Sixers, the Miami Heat. Those were the finalists, really, for LeBron James,” Charania said. “But interestingly enough, in the cloak of secrecy, LeBron James granted just one team an in-person meeting in free agency, and that was, sources tell me, the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

According to Charania, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman, assistant general manager Brandon Weems and vice president of business Grant Gilbert met privately with James in early July. The group discussed his basketball legacy, what a reunion would look like and the possibility of a third chapter in Cleveland.

“There were just these four in this room,” Charania said. “They sat together, talked about his basketball legacy, what a reunion, a third stint in Cleveland would look like.”

The meeting underscored how seriously the Cavaliers pursued the four-time NBA MVP after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season. It also reflected the unique relationship between James and the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2003, watched him return to deliver the city’s first NBA championship in more than 50 years in 2016 and now hoped to bring him back for one final title chase.

Why Cleveland Still Lost LeBron James to Philadelphia

Charania said James’ decision to grant Cleveland the only in-person meeting was rooted in respect for the organization as much as basketball.

“I think giving that meeting, granting that meeting to them, a lot of it more than anything was respect for the organization,” Charania said. “We know about his history there. He’s a hometown kid, hometown team. He wants to do right by the Cavs more than even the Sixers or the Heat by giving them that meeting.”

Respect, however, wasn’t enough to outweigh James’ basketball priorities.

Why LeBron Ultimately Chose the 76ers

James ultimately signed with the 76ers, joining a championship contender built around Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, All-Rookie First Team selection V.J. Edgecombe, while adding 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and veteran acquisitions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons. The move also gives James an opportunity to become the first player in NBA history to win championships with four different franchises while trying to end Philadelphia’s title drought dating to 1983.

Cleveland’s roster changes also may have affected its chances.

The Cavaliers traded All-Star guard Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in the blockbuster deal that brought James Harden to Cleveland, a move longtime NBA insider Rich Paul recently suggested diminished one of the franchise’s biggest selling points.

“The negative is—and this is no offense to Harden—no Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves Maxey,” Paul said on the Game Over podcast earlier this month.

Paul later clarified that his comments weren’t directed at Harden personally.

“I like James Harden. He’s actually my friend,” Paul told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, while sources close to Harden also said the two stars remain on good terms and have “no animosity.”

Instead, Paul suggested Garland’s departure altered the type of roster James envisioned alongside him late in his career.

In the end, the Cavaliers earned the one opportunity every other finalist wanted: a private audience with LeBron James.

As Charania’s latest reporting revealed, even that exclusive meeting wasn’t enough to bring the hometown superstar back for one more run.