Cavaliers Receive LeBron Decision Timeline Update from Top NBA Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers and a small handful of others are waiting on LeBron James to make a decision. Fifteen days into July and still nothing from the league’s all time leading scorer.

From the moment James’ decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers was revealed, the Cleveland Cavaliers jumped near the top on the list of potential suitors for the 22-time All-Star. For many, it only feels right that James ends his decorated NBA career playing for the team that drafted him straight out of high school.

With James speculated to be close to revealing his next team, the Cavs are considered favorites among the masses to land James one last time.

When Can the Cavaliers Expect LeBron James’ Decision?

It has to be any moment now, right? After all, in each of the previous three free agencies James has experienced, none ate up more than two weeks of July. ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, who has followed James’ career as closely as humanly possible, gave insight into when James might make a decision.

“I’ve been given no indication that it’s going to happen this week,” McMenamin said, referring to James’ scheduled public appearances in New York later this week. “… Generally when you get to August through early September, that’s the dead period for the NBA. If LeBron decides to drag it on into August, which he did hint back in that podcast appearance with Steve Nash a couple months that he may do, if he does that, quite frankly it’s not just my summer that he’s affecting or disrupting, it’s the people involved with these teams.”

Had James been preparing to seek a max-level or similar contract, he would have made his decision a while ago, as McMenamin suggests. But with James reportedly open to playing on a veteran’s minimum pact, teams in the running for James aren’t required to make roster moves to position themselves to sign the 41-year-old star.

Cavs Hopeful for a Second LeBron Homecoming

He’s left them twice, so it’s only right he returns twice, right?

Unless James announces a shock retirement, the four-time MVP will enter a record-setting 24th NBA season. It would certainly feel right if he plays that historic season close to home.

The Cavs would definitely give James a sound opportunity to compete for another championship, even if that may no longer be his heaviest goal. Last season, Cleveland reached the conference finals, though they were swept by the New York Knicks. The year before that, the Cavs were ousted in the second round despite finishing with an East-leading 64 wins, the most since the year before James left Cleveland for Miami.

Some believe James is the missing piece Cleveland needs to get back to the Finals for the first time since the year before James departed for the Lakers.

The Cavs are hoping for a second and final James reunion. But so is the Heat. The Golden State Warriors are hoping James stays in the West and joins his good friend Stephen Curry. But the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping James stays in the West and joins his good friend Anthony Edwards.

No one quite knows when James will make a decision, but when he does, it will truly be groundbreaking.