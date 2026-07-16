Cavaliers Receive LeBron Decision Timing Update from Top ESPN Insider

Everyone is asking the same question. Tyrese Haliburton tried mustering up a response to no avail. Thousands of fans, playing off the anticipatory buzz of the air, tried cheering their way to hearing some news.

LeBron James sat in his chair, got comfortable and delighted as he continued to sense everyone’s impatience.

On Thursday, James made his first public appearance since informing the Los Angeles Lakers he won’t return to the team next season, which would have been his ninth with the franchise. From there, in the now two-plus weeks it has been, rampant speculation linked James to multiple teams in both conferences. The reported teams in the race for James individually believe in their chances to land James, but, boy, has the wait been exhausting.

As Cavaliers Wait for LeBron James’, is a Decision Coming This Week?

As July 16 got closer, more began hoping that would be the day James would make his hotly-awaited decision. However, top reporters stated they didn’t expect James to make a decision in either of his two appearances Thurday. So, what now?

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is pumping the breaks once more, saying he doesn’t expect James to choose his next team this week.

“I don’t know if I’m holding my breath for an announcement this week, but I think as we get into next week, I do think this process is getting closer and closer to the end here.”

Added Charania on the top contenders for James: “Interestingly enough, LeBron has had multiple diffeent owners/GMs, about 3-5, that have sent voice memos to him via Rich Paul. … When I really dig a little bit more on the situation, the focus is really on the top contending teams for this being the Cavaliers, the Heat and the 76ers.”

The Cavaliers remain in the mix for James. Their lack of roster moves perhaps demonstrates how good they feel about their chances to land the four-time MVP. But whether James is feeling a second homecoming and a third stint with the Cavaliers is something entirely unknown.

The Wait Continues, But Here’s What We Have Learned

We might be waiting a few more days until the long-awaited bombshell is delivered. But during James’ appearance at Fanatics Fest, he gave an elaborate response when asked about his free agency decision-making process and what he aims to bring to the table for his next team.

“It’s a big decision,” James said Thursday. “… It’s a big decision for not only myself but my family as well and for the last part of my career and where I want to spend the last few years, or the last year, or the last two years of my NBA career. Where I go, I will make my staple on — I’m a natural born leader. Im’a try to fit into whatever team I’m going into but also give them all the tools and all the knowledge that I’ve been able to grasp over the last 23 years. I know the game. I know the ins and outs about the game of basketball.”

For the fourth time in James’ iconic career, he is a free agent. Some things never change: James making us wait for the big news (other than his decision to go to the Lakers in 2018) and James being the hottest free agent on the market. No one could have predicted James would be in the NBA in 2026, much less the top free agent.

Now hurry up and give us what we’ve been waiting for!