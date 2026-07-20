Cavaliers Receive LeBron James Decision Hint From Former Teammate

The possibility of LeBron James coming home for a third time could gain clarity Monday.

Patrick Beverley, James’ former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, fueled anticipation surrounding James’ free agency by suggesting that the four-time NBA champion could reveal his next team before the end of the day.

“Rumor has it Bron makes his decision today!!!” Beverley wrote Monday morning on X, adding an eyes emoji.

Beverley did not cite a source or disclose which team James might choose. His message should be treated as a rumor rather than confirmation of an announcement or another Cleveland Cavaliers reunion.

Its timing, however, aligns with the decision window ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported Friday. It also arrives with Cleveland widely viewed as one of the two leading contenders for the greatest player in franchise history.

Beverley spent part of the 2022-23 season alongside James before the Lakers traded him to the Orlando Magic. That relationship adds intrigue to his post, although there is no indication Beverley received the information directly from James.

Patrick Beverley’s Hint Matches LeBron James Timeline

Appearing on ESPN’s SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York, McMenamin reported that James had moved into the final stage of his process.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said.

McMenamin projected that James could announce his destination Sunday, Monday or Tuesday after discussing the options with his family.

James offered a similar indication at Fanatics Fest.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

McMenamin added that his conversations around the league pointed toward an Eastern Conference team winning the James sweepstakes. He identified Cleveland and Miami as the two franchises carrying the most momentum.

The familiarity is obvious. James won championships with both organizations and understands their leadership, fan bases and expectations.

Only Cleveland can offer him a chance to finish where everything began.

Cavaliers Can Offer LeBron a Ready-Made Contender

Cleveland’s pitch goes beyond sentiment.

The Cavaliers are coming off their first Eastern Conference finals appearance of the post-James era and have constructed a roster that would not require him to function as its nightly centerpiece.

Seven-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell remains Cleveland’s franchise cornerstone. Former MVP James Harden gives the Cavaliers another accomplished scorer and playmaker, while former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley anchors the defense.

All-Star center Jarrett Allen provides additional size, rebounding and rim protection.

James would not be returning to rescue an undermanned roster, as he did in 2014. He would be joining a contender that views him as the final piece of a championship pursuit.

Miami can counter with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and James’ history with the Heat. Cleveland’s argument combines an elite supporting cast with an emotional connection no rival can reproduce.

Cleveland Awaits LeBron James’ Decision

Last weekend’s odds from Underdog Fantasy gave Cleveland a 29% implied probability of signing James. Miami led at 35%, followed by Golden State at 17% and Philadelphia at 13%.

Betting movement does not determine free agency. The more significant development is that Cleveland remains one of the two teams most consistently identified as a front-runner.

A third stint with the Cavaliers would allow James to complete his career in Northeast Ohio, where he became a global star and delivered Cleveland’s first major professional sports championship in 52 years.

Beverley did not reveal James’ destination. But if the former teammate’s hint proves accurate, Cleveland may soon discover whether the final chapter of James’ career will be written at home.