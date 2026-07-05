Cavaliers Receive Key LeBron James Decision Update After Insider Report

The LeBron James watch continues for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are hoping their franchise icon has a third stint on his mind.

James, 41, informed the Los Angeles Lakers early this week that he plans to play elsewhere next season. From there, speculation raged on about where James will choose to play an NBA record 24th season.

The Cavaliers are fresh off a bittersweet season, one that saw them secure a trip to the Eastern Conference finals — the first in over 30 years without James on the roster — but get defeated in a sweep at the hands of the eventual NBA champion, the New York Knicks.

When Will the Cavaliers Learn LeBron James’ Decision?

So far, James has reportedly left matters into the hands of his agent, Rich Paul, who has represented the four-time MVP since he entered the NBA in 2003. According to Paul, James isn’t close to making a decision.

“I don’t think this happens anytime soon,” Paul told NBA reporter Mark Medina.

When pressed about a rough timeline, Paul responded, “I don’t think it’ll be the next few days.

That leaves the Cavs and other reported top James suitors — the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, among others — having to sit back and potentially wait a while.

There’s no secret why James, despite being the NBA’s oldest player, still remains such a coveted talent. Last season, James averaged a hair under 21 points per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. In the playoffs, James often looked like vintage Playoff James, lifting the Lakers past the Houston Rockets in the first round while increasing his scoring average to 23.2 points to go along with 7.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Why Cleveland Can Feel Good About it Chances to Land LeBron

Because it would be the ending of all storybook endings. Because finishing his iconic career as a Cav would just … feel right. Because tossing the powder up in the air during pregame at midcourt in a Cavs jersey would just … feel right.

The last time James was in Cleveland, he had just finished leading the Cavs to a fourth consecutive NBA Finals trip, though it ended in a beatdown at the hands of the Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant-led Warriors.

Maybe that’s not what James wants to reserve as his final memory with the Cavs.

With James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen, James could slot seamlessly into the small forward position, giving the Cavs one of the most formidable starting lineups in the league.

James would be joining an Eastern Conference finalist. Perhaps he believes he is still more than capable enough of lifting a team from the conference finals to the Finals, especially with Mitchell and Harden, one of the league’s best backcourts, reserving most ball-handling duties.

And from there, ring No. 2 in Cleveland would mark a legacy moment only short of what he accomplished in 2016 — when he guided those Cavs from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the winningest regular season team of all time.