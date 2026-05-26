Cavaliers Receive New LeBron James Free Agency Update After Playoff Exit

T

he Cleveland Cavaliers were swept out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Cleveland returned to the conference finals for the first time without LeBron James since the early 1990s, but it finished with just a 8-10 playoff record.

So, let the LeBron James rumors rage on.

The Cavaliers’ season is over. James’ season has been over. Now everyone wants to know if the highly-touted potential return will soon become a reality.

On Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” NBA insider Brian Windhorst, who has closely observed James’ career since the basketball superstar was in high school, outlined the latest on James potentially returning to the Cavaliers this offseason.

“I do think there is a pathway for him to stay in L.A.,” Winhorst said of James, “but if there is not, and the Lakers want to use that cap space elsewhere, then there will be things open for LeBron.”

Windhorst Conveys What Needs to Happen for a LeBron James Return

In his 23-year career, James has prioritized making the most he could earn. One could count on one hand the number of times James has settled for less — and that was strictly to help facilitate larger cap space for the organization to improve the roster.

On Get Up, Windhorst detailed what he believes James’ mindset on his next contract could be.

“I still have never heard LeBron say he is willing to take a very small contract,” Windhorst said. “If he does say that, we’ll be glad to report on that. But I have yet to hear that.”

“And that’s kinda where the dreams in Cleveland kinda die right now.”

Unless James is open to taking a sharply reduced salary, there may not be a realistic path to a James-Cleveland reunion.

Even if James were willing to take the drop in pursuit of becoming a Cavalier again, that still may not be enough. The Cavaliers are stuck dealing with their own free agents and will be challenged in creating any first-apron maneuverability.

Nothing is impossible in the NBA, but if James were to return to where his career started, it would take an even larger sacrifice on the Cavaliers part to make room to sign James as a free agent.

Ex-Cavs Star Discussed the Timeline of His Decision

James may be on vacation, but his name has continued to absorb major headlines as the offseason gets closer. In addition to the James-to-Cleveland speculation, there are many wondering if James may ultimately choose to retire.

The oldest player in the NBA, Jame still has a few weeks before he’ll need to make a decision. A huge one at that.

In a recent episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, James broke silence on his next move and the outlook of his career.

“I’m still in the moment of just taking my time,” James told his podcast co-host Steve Nash. “I haven’t even really thought about it too much. Obviously, I understand I’m a free agent and I can control my own destiny.”

James may be pushing 42, but he demonstrated his effectiveness despite his age in his 23rd season. James’ next move may not be limited to the Lakers or Cavaliers; many teams will line up for his services if he chooses to leave Los Angeles.