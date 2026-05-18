Cavaliers Receive Major LeBron James Free Agency Update Before Knicks Series

It is starting to feel like LeBron James may leave the Los Angeles Lakers after all. For the first time in his eight years as a Laker, James is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

James has been mum about his impending decision, though ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and other prominent NBA insiders have reported James would be interested in returning to the Lakers for a ninth season if the franchise would have him back.

The 41-year-old Los Angeles star has also seemingly been mulling retirement for multiple years. But what is drawing more buzz than ever before is a potential homecoming to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to NBA insider Brandon Robinson, both James and the Cavaliers share interest in a reunion this offseason.

“LeBron has not made a decision one way or the other about his future,” Robinson said on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show. “But the Cavaliers and LeBron do have mutual interest in a return.” (h/t Basketnews.com)

Last Chance for LeBron James to Retire a Cav?

For many fans, seeing James close his iconic career as a member of the Cavs would just feel right.

James was drafted straight out of high school in 2003 by Cleveland. He spent his first seven years with the franchise and captained it to one NBA Finals appearance.

As well known, James returned to Cleveland in 2014 and won a championship two years later. He exited again in 2018 and eight years later, has the opportunity to play the final year or two of his career where it all started.

But a reunion won’t be a walk in the park. According to CBSSports’ Sam Quinn, the Cavs would have to flex some major front office power to land James as a free agent.

“The Cavaliers would have a hard time creating any meaningful first-apron flexibility,” Quinn wrote. “They’re currently $16 million above the line before accounting for their own free agents like Dean Wade and Keon Ellis. They do, however, have the benefit of James Harden’s $42 million player option. If he declined it, Cleveland could substantially lower his 2026-27 salary in exchange for more years.”

If It’s All About One Thing … Then It’s Possible

If James and the Cavs are truly committed to joining forces again, they can make it work, but it would take both parties making sacrifices.

James would have to accept a gargantuan pay cut, and the Cavs would need to move some pieces, ideally in a sign-and-trade with the Lakers.

The Cavs are on their way to the Eastern Conference finals — where they haven’t been without James since 1992 — after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Adding James to the mix, even if it means having to part ways with vital pieces like Jarrett Allen and Sam Merill, could help the Cavs strongly contend for a title.

James may be going-on 42, but his 23rd NBA season, a record itself, proved how dominant the league’s oldest player can still be.

Joining James with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell would create a formidable Big Three few in the Eastern Conference could compete with.





