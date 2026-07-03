Cavaliers Receive Promising LeBron James News

The Cleveland Cavaliers‘ pursuit of LeBron James may have received another boost.

Days after ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said the “tea leaves” surrounding James’ free agency increasingly point toward a third stint in Cleveland, one of the Cavaliers’ rumored competitors appears to be fading from the race.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Thursday that the defending NBA champion New York Knicks “should not be seen as a potential destination” for James despite a recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer linking the four-time MVP to Madison Square Garden.

After speaking with people on multiple sides of the situation, Begley concluded that New York is unlikely to emerge as a serious contender.

“I gathered that the Knicks should not be seen as a potential destination for James,” Begley wrote.

“The Knicks are very happy with the core of their roster coming off the 2026 NBA title.”

While Begley’s reporting doesn’t directly increase Cleveland’s odds, it potentially removes one high-profile franchise from what has become one of the NBA’s most closely watched free-agent races.

Cleveland Continues to Build Momentum

The Cavaliers have repeatedly surfaced as one of the favorites to land James.

ESPN’s Shams Charania has identified Cleveland alongside the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat as one of the teams showing the strongest interest in the four-time MVP. He later added that the Philadelphia 76ers had also entered the mix.

McMenamin, however, believes Cleveland has quietly become the team to watch.

Speaking on NBA Today earlier this week, he pointed to where James made one of the biggest decisions of his career.

“Of all the places in the world where he could come to the conclusion that he’s going to be leaving the Lakers… it just so happens to be Akron, Ohio,” McMenamin said. “I’m not going to say that’s all of the clues right there, but we have to read the tea leaves here.”

McMenamin also noted that members of James’ inner circle were expected to meet with him in Ohio as he evaluates his options.

“It could be the best situation right down the road from where you grew up, 45 minutes from Akron with the Cavs for a third stint.”

Cavaliers Have Been Preparing

The possibility of a reunion appears serious enough that Cleveland has already begun planning for it.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, the Cavaliers have intentionally preserved financial flexibility while exploring a path to adding James.

Vardon reported that James Harden, after declining his player option, is expected to re-sign with Cleveland but has delayed finalizing a new contract to help preserve the team’s flexibility while the front office evaluates its options.

The Cavaliers would still need to clear additional salary to maximize their spending power, but the reporting suggests the organization has at least explored every avenue to make a reunion possible.

Cavaliers’ Championship Window Already Exists

Unlike many of the teams pursuing James, Cleveland doesn’t need him to become a contender.

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference finals last season behind James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, giving them one of the league’s deepest and most experienced cores. But they were swept by the Knicks.

Adding James would strengthen their championship aspirations next season.

That aligns with ESPN’s reporting that James’ decision will be driven less by money than by happiness and the opportunity to compete for another title.

Knicks Appear Ready to Move On

Begley’s reporting also helps explain why New York seems unlikely to become a serious challenger.

Fischer previously reported that the Knicks had shown “some interest” in James after he entered unrestricted free agency.

Begley reached a different conclusion after checking with sources around the situation.

According to the longtime Knicks insider, New York is content with the championship roster that delivered the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973 and sees little reason to disrupt that foundation.

Begley also questioned whether joining the defending champions would appeal to James when opportunities like Cleveland offer the chance to write another historic chapter.

“For all of the reasons noted above,” Begley wrote, “I think LeBron-to-the-Knicks can be put to bed in 2026.”

James is still expected to take several more days before making his decision.

Nothing has been finalized.

But if Begley’s assessment proves accurate, Cleveland may have one fewer rival standing between the Cavaliers and one of the most anticipated homecomings in NBA history.