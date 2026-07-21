Cavaliers Told What Will Decide LeBron James’ Next Move

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the history, the championship-caliber roster and potentially more spending power than several teams pursuing LeBron James.

None of those advantages has produced a decision.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins that the delay is not about extracting additional money or forcing a prospective team to change its roster, Perkins said Tuesday on NBA Today.

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“It’s not about the money,” Perkins said Paul told him. “It’s about the fit.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin also contacted Paul before Tuesday’s program and received a concise update: “Nothing happening today.”

James’ free agency will therefore extend into at least a 22nd day, with Cleveland, Philadelphia, Golden State and Minnesota among the teams still waiting.

McMenamin said the length of the process has not driven interested teams away. The Cavaliers, in particular, have ample reason to remain patient.

Cavaliers Can Offer LeBron James Proven Contender

Among James’ known options, Cleveland may possess the most accomplished returning core.

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference finals last season before being swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks. Their roster still features Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, giving James elite shot creation, interior defense and a credible path back to the NBA Finals.

The question is how he would fit beside another ball-dominant backcourt.

Mitchell and Harden both operate best with the offense running through them. James would no longer be asked to carry the nightly creation burden he shouldered during his first two Cleveland tenures, but he would have to determine whether a shared playmaking structure suits the final stage of his career.

Cleveland’s financial position remains somewhat fluid.

Harden declined his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27, and his next contract could determine whether the Cavaliers have only the $3.9 million veteran exception or access to the $6.1 million tax midlevel exception, according to ESPN front office analyst Bobby Marks.

Marks reported that Cleveland would need to trade Max Strus or Dennis Schroder to create more than $6.1 million.

Paul’s message to Perkins suggests such a move is unnecessary. James is not asking the Cavaliers to dismantle the depth that makes them attractive.

Family Factors Complicate Cleveland Homecoming

Basketball is only part of James’ calculation.

Perkins said Savannah James has input, while the family also is considering Bronny James’ place with the Lakers and Bryce James’ expected role at Arizona after a redshirt season.

A return to Northeast Ohio would restore James to the franchise he led to the 2016 championship, but it would place him farther from both sons during the season.

That tension helps explain why Cleveland’s emotional appeal has not ended the process.

James is not choosing the largest offer. He is deciding how he wants his career to finish and where his family wants that finish to unfold.