Cavaliers’ LeBron James Plan B Comes With Major Catch: Insider

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a backup plan if LeBron James decides against another homecoming.

It comes with a significant drop in certainty—and several contractual complications.

Cleveland views unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga as a potential Plan B to James, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reported Tuesday on the Wine and Gold Talk podcast. Kuminga is seeking a contract worth between $15 million and $20 million annually, a price the Cavaliers cannot accommodate through a conventional free-agent signing.

Acquiring him would require a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

“I’ll say this: The Cavs do have a Plan B,” Fedor said. “I just don’t think it’s that appealing of a Plan B.”

James remains Cleveland’s clear priority as he weighs where to play his 24th NBA season. The Cavaliers can offer a proven contender built around Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, along with the emotional pull of finishing his career with his hometown franchise.

Kuminga would represent a very different investment.

Cavaliers Need Hawks’ Help to Acquire Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga spent the second half of last season with Atlanta after the Golden State Warriors traded him for Kristaps Porziņģis at the February deadline.

Although Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent, the Hawks hold his Bird rights. Atlanta can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him, then immediately trade him to Cleveland at a salary beyond what the Cavaliers could offer directly.

The arrangement would require the Hawks to accept matching salary and possibly additional compensation from Cleveland.

Fedor identified Max Strus and Dennis Schröder as potential matching contracts but questioned whether Atlanta would value either player enough to facilitate the transaction.

“Getting Jonathan Kuminga is not snap your fingers, just sign him to a contract, and then he comes to Cleveland,” Fedor said.

The Cavaliers also would have to decide whether Kuminga has earned the contract he wants. His athleticism and scoring potential remain intriguing, but he has not established himself as a consistently dependable NBA contributor.

Kenny Atkinson Has History With Kuminga

Cleveland’s interest is not new.

Coach Kenny Atkinson worked with Kuminga as an assistant in Golden State. The Cavaliers also brought Kuminga in for a workout before the 2021 NBA draft, when they evaluated his physical tools and long-term upside.

Cleveland ultimately selected Mobley with the third overall pick. Golden State drafted Kuminga seventh.

Atkinson’s familiarity could give the Cavaliers confidence that their system might unlock more from the 23-year-old forward. Kuminga could add size, athleticism and downhill scoring to a roster already carrying substantial guard creation.

But he would not approximate what James could provide.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season. Even at 41, his playmaking and postseason experience could elevate Cleveland from Eastern Conference contender to championship favorite.

Kuminga remains a projection.

“There is a backup plan,” Fedor said. “It is a logical, realistic one. But when you go from talking about LeBron James to Jonathan Kuminga, that is a drastic difference.”

If James decides to sign elsewhere, Cleveland has a logical but less appealing Plan B. Whether the Cavaliers can execute it—or should—is far less certain.