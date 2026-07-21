Cavaliers Receive Telling LeBron James Update From Rich Paul

The Cleveland Cavaliers can offer LeBron James a chance to end his career where it began.

What they cannot offer him is a simpler decision.

Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, asked fans and the NBA for patience Tuesday as the 41-year-old star continues weighing the basketball, business and family considerations behind what could become the final move of his career.

“Obviously, Pat, it’s his choice,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I have a job to do to set the table for him, but it’s his choice.”

Few cities are awaiting that choice as intently as Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are considered one of the leading contenders for James, who informed the Los Angeles Lakers in late June that he intends to play elsewhere next season. A third stint in Cleveland would place him alongside Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen while giving him an opportunity to complete his career near his Akron roots.

Cavaliers’ LeBron James Pitch Is Personal

Mitchell publicly condensed Cleveland’s recruiting pitch into one sentence last week.

“It’s home,” Mitchell said. “We’ve done it once, let’s do it again. Simple as that.”

The basketball appeal is considerable. James would not have to carry the same offensive burden he handled during his first two Cavaliers tenures. Mitchell and Harden can create from the perimeter, while Mobley and Allen provide an established defensive foundation.

Among the teams James is considering, the Cavaliers boast the most proven core after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season, where they were swept by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks.

But Cleveland’s strongest argument has always extended beyond its roster.

James was born in Akron, became the No. 1 overall pick of the Cavaliers in 2003 and returned in 2014 to deliver the franchise’s only NBA championship two years later. Another homecoming would offer a symmetry no competing destination can replicate.

That history also explains why Paul considers the decision too important to rush.

“He’s earned the right not to be rushed,” Paul said. “It’s not a thing where you’re toying with people’s emotions.”

Adam Silver Wants Decision Before NBA Schedule

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has publicly acknowledged another complication: The league must know where James will play before it can finalize key portions of its 2026-27 schedule.

A return to Cleveland would create immediate national television inventory, from James’ first game back to potential matchups against the Lakers, Knicks, Warriors and other Eastern Conference contenders.

Paul said he has discussed the scheduling issue directly with Silver and understands the league’s position.

“But it’s a very conflicting thing because this is a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it,” Paul said.

The explanation is unlikely to quiet a Cleveland fan base that has spent three weeks analyzing every report and social-media clue. Paul, however, emphasized that the delay is not designed to manufacture drama.

Rich Paul Says LeBron Has Not Decided

James must balance basketball with his family and business interests. Paul described those considerations as “layered,” making clear that the best roster fit will not necessarily determine the outcome by itself.

James remains productive enough to alter the Eastern Conference race. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season while earning his 22nd All-Star selection.

Paul insisted he does not know which option James will select.

“I don’t know,” Paul said. “I wish I did know.”

Cleveland represents home, history and one last opportunity to contend for a championship in the place where James’ career began.

Whether that is enough—and when he will decide—remains known only to James.