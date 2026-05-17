Cavaliers Make Huge Lineup Change Before Do-or-Die Game 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a decisive adjustment ahead of their biggest game of the season.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson is expected to change his starting lineup for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, replacing Dean Wade with veteran Max Strus.

With the series tied 3-3, the move reflects Cleveland’s urgency to generate more offense and lean into lineups that have already delivered in high-pressure moments.

Cavaliers Starting Lineup Change Reflects Game 7 Urgency

The decision to move Wade out of the starting unit underscores the stakes for Cleveland in a winner-take-all setting.

Wade has provided defensive versatility throughout the series, but has struggled to make a consistent offensive impact. In six games against Detroit, he has averaged 3.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.3 steals, limiting Cleveland’s spacing in key stretches.

In a Game 7 environment, where shot-making often determines outcomes, the Cavaliers appear to be prioritizing offensive production and lineup balance.

Max Strus’ Game 5 Performance Drives Cavaliers’ Decision

Strus has emerged as one of Cleveland’s most impactful players in the series — particularly in Detroit.

He has averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists against the Pistons, but his Game 5 performance stands as the clearest example of his value.

Strus scored 20 points with eight rebounds and six 3-pointers in that road win, helping Cleveland regain control of the series.

Midway through overtime, after Donovan Mitchell pushed the Cavaliers ahead by two possessions with a 3-pointer, Strus delivered a sequence that broke the game open. He stripped Cade Cunningham on one end and quickly set up Mitchell for a transition score, fueling a five-point swing in roughly 10 seconds that extended Cleveland’s lead to 112-105 — its largest of the night.

“Max Strus’s steal … that just came out of nowhere … the crowd, like, gasped. Huge play,” Atkinson said after the win. “He made so many winning plays tonight, but that was the big one.”

Cavaliers Closing Lineup Success Highlights Strus’ Impact

Cleveland’s trust in Strus was further evident in how Atkinson managed the closing minutes of Game 5.

The Cavaliers leaned heavily on a lineup featuring Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Strus, with that trio playing all but 26 seconds of overtime.

That group helped tilt the game in Cleveland’s favor in key areas beyond shooting.

The Cavaliers held advantages in defensive rebounds (31-25) and bench scoring (31-27), with Mobley (seven rebounds) and Strus (six rebounds) leading the effort on the glass. Strus also accounted for 20 of Cleveland’s 31 bench points, underscoring his two-way impact in critical moments.

Dean Wade Moves to Bench as Cavaliers Adjust Rotation

Wade’s move to the bench does not eliminate his role but redefines it.

His defensive versatility remains valuable, particularly against Detroit’s size and physicality. However, Cleveland appears intent on deploying him in more controlled stretches while maximizing offensive spacing with the starting unit.

The adjustment reflects a broader Game 7 strategy: lean on proven combinations while maintaining depth behind them.

Cavaliers vs Pistons Game 7 Preview: High Stakes in Detroit

The winner of Sunday’s Game 7 will advance to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Detroit enters with momentum after a dominant Game 6 victory and has been one of the league’s strongest home teams this season.

Cleveland, however, has already shown it can win in Detroit — and is now aligning its starting lineup with the group that delivered its most important road victory of the series.

Cavaliers Look to Replicate Winning Formula in Game 7

By inserting Strus into the starting lineup, the Cavaliers are doubling down on a formula that has already worked under pressure.

His scoring, rebounding and defensive activity — combined with Cleveland’s ability to control possessions — provide a blueprint the team will look to replicate in Game 7.

In a tightly contested series, that combination of production and trust could prove decisive as the Cavaliers attempt to advance.