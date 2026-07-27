Cavaliers Linked to 6-Time All-Star Amid Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

The Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring another major addition after signing Mario Hezonja, but their latest target would fill a different role than Jonathan Kuminga.

Cleveland is among the teams interested in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on NBA Today. The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets also have emerged as potential destinations for the veteran scorer.

“Probably the biggest-name guy right now, DeMar DeRozan, six-time All-Star,” Charania said. “I’m told Miami, Denver and Cleveland are among the teams interested in DeMar DeRozan, a scorer, playmaker, a clutch performer down the stretch of games.”

The Cavaliers’ interest comes as they continue pursuing Kuminga, with whom they share mutual interest, while attempting to build a deeper supporting cast around Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

Hezonja already gives Cleveland another shooter with size on the wing. Kuminga would represent a younger, more athletic addition with long-term upside.

DeRozan could offer something else entirely: a proven offensive organizer capable of anchoring the second unit.

DeMar DeRozan Could Become Cavaliers’ Sixth Man

With Mitchell and Harden expected to continue as Cleveland’s starting backcourt, DeRozan would not necessarily need to start to occupy an important role.

The Cavaliers could use him as their sixth man and primary scorer in bench-heavy lineups, staggering his minutes with Mitchell and Harden to ensure at least one accomplished shot creator remains on the floor.

DeRozan, 36, averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 77 games last season. He remains one of the NBA’s most polished midrange scorers and a dependable option when an offense stalls late in the shot clock.

That skill set could help Cleveland avoid placing too much responsibility on its starting guards.

DeRozan could enter midway through the first quarter, take over more of the offense when Mitchell or Harden rests and remain available for closing lineups when the Cavaliers need another player capable of creating his own shot.

A reserve role also could help Cleveland maximize DeRozan’s strengths while limiting some of the defensive and spacing concerns associated with playing him alongside two ball-dominant guards for extended stretches.

He is not a high-volume 3-point shooter, meaning coach Kenny Atkinson would have to surround him with enough shooting and defensive versatility. But few teams would have a second-unit scorer with DeRozan’s résumé, patience and late-game experience.

The arrangement would resemble less of a traditional bench assignment and more of a featured sixth-man role, with DeRozan still receiving starter-level minutes and finishing games based on matchups.

Kuminga Pursuit Gives Cleveland a Different Path

Cleveland’s interest in DeRozan does not necessarily mean its pursuit of Kuminga has ended.

Kuminga, who spent the second half of last season with Atlanta, remains the more intriguing long-term target. His size, explosiveness and ability to attack the basket would give the Cavaliers an athletic wing who could grow alongside their established core.

DeRozan would be the more proven win-now addition.

The two players would solve different problems. Kuminga could provide youth, transition scoring and defensive upside. DeRozan could immediately organize the second unit and give Cleveland another dependable scorer during the postseason.

Hezonja’s addition also should not prevent the Cavaliers from pursuing either player. The veteran forward projects as a complementary shooter and rotation piece rather than the type of high-usage creator DeRozan would become or the developmental investment Kuminga would represent.

Miami can offer DeRozan a role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Denver can sell him on playing with Nikola Jokić and competing for another championship.

Cleveland’s pitch could center on a clearly defined role behind Mitchell and Harden, with enough responsibility and closing opportunities to make a move to the bench more appealing than it sounds.

The Cavaliers have already added Hezonja and remain involved with Kuminga. Their interest in DeRozan shows they are not relying on one path to complete the roster.

Kuminga would be the upside swing.

DeRozan could be the sixth man capable of changing Cleveland’s postseason ceiling immediately.