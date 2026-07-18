Cavaliers Lose Favorite Status in LeBron Race After Insider Update

The Cleveland Cavaliers may no longer be the betting favorites to land LeBron James.

That distinction now belongs to the Miami Heat after ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported Friday that the four-time NBA champion is “truly getting much closer to a decision.”

Updated odds from Underdog Fantasy now give Miami a 35% implied probability of signing James, followed by Cleveland at 29%, the Golden State Warriors at 17% and the Philadelphia 76ers at 13%.

For the Cavaliers, however, the betting shift may not be the most meaningful development.

McMenamin’s reporting made clear Cleveland remains one of only two franchises firmly in the mix. And while Miami may offer the biggest superstar teammate available, the Cavaliers can counter with something no other contender can match: a championship-ready roster and the opportunity for James to complete his career where his legend began.

McMenamin Says LeBron Could Decide Within Days

Appearing Friday on SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York, McMenamin said multiple sources familiar with James’ thinking believe the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has entered the final stage of his decision-making process.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said.

He added that an announcement could come quickly.

“Honestly, I think it could come as early as late this weekend, early next week. Maybe Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, somewhere in that range.”

According to McMenamin, James has gathered the information he wanted from each finalist and is now discussing the decision with his family before ultimately trusting his instincts.

Cleveland Cavaliers Remain One of the Final Two Contenders

While Miami overtook Cleveland in the betting market, McMenamin emphasized that the Cavaliers remain firmly in the race.

“I’ve not been told that any of those teams are eliminated,” McMenamin said. “But in the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

When identifying the frontrunners, McMenamin named only two organizations.

“If we are going to put them, the frontrunners, Miami and Cleveland, he’s won championships there,” McMenamin said. “He’s familiar with the fans, the people and the organization.”

That distinction carries more weight than a shift in betting odds.

Leaguewide conversations continue to place Cleveland alongside Miami as the two teams with the clearest path to signing James.

Why Cleveland Cavaliers’ Pitch Extends Beyond Basketball

McMenamin suggested Miami’s biggest recruiting advantage is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP who may be the best current player among James’ remaining suitors.

The Cavaliers, however, can counter with something arguably more valuable: the NBA’s deepest championship-ready roster.

Cleveland is coming off its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance of the post-LeBron era, proving its championship window is already open.

Seven-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell remains the franchise cornerstone, while former MVP James Harden gives the Cavaliers another elite shot creator and postseason-tested veteran. Former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley continues to anchor one of the league’s premier defenses, and All-Star center Jarrett Allen rounds out one of the NBA’s strongest frontcourts.

Unlike many teams pursuing James, Cleveland would not be asking him to rescue a franchise or transform a rebuilding roster.

Instead, the Cavaliers are offering him the opportunity to become the final piece of a team that has already shown it can contend for a championship.

A Storybook Ending Only Cleveland Can Offer

The Cavaliers’ case extends beyond X’s and O’s.

A return to Cleveland would give James something no other franchise can provide: the opportunity to finish one of the greatest careers in NBA history where it all began.

It was in Cleveland that James entered the league as one of the most celebrated prospects basketball had ever seen. It was there that he grew into a global icon and cemented his legacy by orchestrating the historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, delivering the city’s first major professional sports championship in 52 years.

Now, a decade later, the Cavaliers can offer James the chance to write one final chapter in front of the hometown fans who watched his entire journey unfold.

Another championship in Cleveland would not simply add another ring to his résumé.

It would complete a full-circle ending worthy of one of basketball’s most celebrated careers.

Betting Odds May Not Tell the Entire Story

Betting markets often react swiftly to credible reporting.

McMenamin’s comments about an Eastern Conference favorite—and Miami’s pairing of Antetokounmpo with an aggressive pursuit of James—help explain why the Heat have become the betting favorite.

But betting odds do not determine free agency.

The more significant takeaway for Cleveland is that the Cavaliers remain one of only two franchises consistently identified by league insiders as true frontrunners.

If James ultimately prioritizes joining the league’s most complete contender while closing his career where his legacy was built, Cleveland’s pitch may prove stronger than any betting market can measure.

With McMenamin reporting that a decision could come within days, the Cavaliers remain positioned to make one final—and perhaps uniquely compelling—case to bring the greatest player in franchise history back home.