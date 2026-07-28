Report: Cavaliers’ Mario Hezonja Signing in Jeopardy After Major Contract Issue

The Cleveland Cavaliers thought they had a new player in tow. They’ll have to sort out some things first.

Recently, the Cavs and Real Madrid star Mario Hezonja agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract in what was Cleveland’s first move all summer.

Hezonja, 31, spent the last four years playing overseas after being selected No. 5 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The Issue Stopping Cavaliers’ Deal With Mario Hezonja From Becoming Official

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Cavs have not finalized their deal with Hezonja because both sides did not agree to a contract until after July 20, which was Hezonja’s deadline for the “NBA-out” clause in his contract with Real Madrid.

“The Cavs and other teams have been pursuing Hezonja this offseason in hopes of capitalizing on a July 20 NBA out in his Real Madrid pact. The Spanish giants have reportedly pushed back on releasing the Croatian forward since he did not have his NBA team lined up until July 26,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stein reported that Real Madrid has “reportedly pushed back on releasing the Croatian forward since he did not have his NBA team lined up until July 26.”

The long-time league insider noted that the Cavs are trying to clear the steps needed to finalize the deal, but it seems like this situation might persist for a little longer.

Hezonja drew interest from multiple teams this offseason, and Cleveland stepped in to sign the star forward in hopes of strengthening their wing depth. Hezonja was the Cavs’ back up plan in case they struck out on LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency last week.

Cleveland’s Offseason Has Been Uneasy

Cleveland is left in scramble mode after James, their top offseason target, chose the Sixers in a stunning move.

Star point guard James Harden opted out of his roughly $47 million player-option in effort to supply the Cavs with the additional flexibility needed to get James aboard. Now that the 41-year-old superstar has signed with the conference rival Sixers, the Cavs are expected to work out a new deal with Harden, the 36-year-old 11-time All-Star.

The Cavs have turned their attention to Jonathan Kuminga, but they are met with stiff competition from the Los Angeles Lakers. Kuminga, 23, entered unrestricted free agency after the Atlanta Hawks turned down his $24.3 team-option.

According to reports, the Cavs and Kuminga share mutual interest, and Kuminga, former lottery pick, is believed to prefer Cleveland because of his relationship with head coach Kenny Atkinson.