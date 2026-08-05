Report: Cavaliers Get Bad News on Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson Pursuits

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue searching for ways to strengthen their roster before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. After adding Mario Hezonja in free agency, Cleveland remains focused on improving its wing depth while navigating salary cap restrictions and limited trade flexibility.

Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson have emerged as two of the Cavaliers’ top offseason targets because of their versatility on both ends of the floor. However, Cleveland still faces several financial and roster challenges before either player could realistically join the team.

The Cavaliers are expected to continue exploring trade and sign-and-trade scenarios as training camp approaches. Their ability to add another impact wing could shape the roster heading into the new season.

Cavaliers Reporter Chris Fedor Says Landing Both Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson Is Unlikely

Cleveland’s pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson received a significant setback after Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor shared the latest update on the team’s offseason plans.

Speaking on the Cavaliers’ chances of acquiring both forwards, Fedor said the scenario is highly unlikely given Cleveland’s cap situation and limited trade assets.

Fedor, on “Wine and Gold Talk Podcast,” said, “Yeah, I think both of them is highly unlikely. Again, we never say never and we try and deal in reality as much as we possibly can. Getting one of them is going to be hard enough given the salary cap situation that the Cavs are currently in, given the lack of perceived trade assets and given the salary cap situation of some of these other teams that we’re talking about here.”

Fedor also discussed the complications surrounding a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade involving the Atlanta Hawks.

He said, “The Atlanta Hawks have said to teams around the NBA, ‘Look, we’re willing to help out Jonathan Kuminga in a potential sign and trade, but we need to be incentivized in order to do that. We’ve got to get something back in return that we actually like.'”

According to Fedor, that demand has slowed negotiations involving interested teams, making an already difficult process even more challenging for Cleveland.

Denver Nuggets and Contract Demands Continue To Complicate Cleveland’s Plans

Even with continued interest, Cleveland faces major hurdles in pursuing either player.

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 36 games during the 2025-26 season with the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks. He shot 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range while remaining one of the league’s younger, versatile forwards.

Watson is coming off the strongest season of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets. The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc across 54 games.

However, Watson’s situation is complicated by Denver’s desire to retain him. A Denver front office executive previously told Keith Smith, “We want Peyton to stay with us. He’s an important player for us. We’ll see where things go with his contract, but we’ve made it clear our intention is for him to stay with us.”

Kuminga’s contract expectations also remain a factor. Cleveland would likely need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire him, while Watson would require a similar structure because of Denver’s salary cap position. Previous reports have also indicated that the Nuggets are seeking at least one first-round pick in any Watson deal, increasing the acquisition cost.

With training camp drawing closer, the Cavaliers still have time to make additional moves. However, based on Fedor’s latest update and the financial realities for both players, Cleveland appears more likely to pursue one option than to successfully land both Kuminga and Watson.