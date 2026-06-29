Cavaliers Surprise Fans With First Offseason Decision After Knicks Sweep

The Cleveland Cavaliers just got swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals by the New York Knicks. It was a painful end to a season that had so much promise, and the front office wasted no time getting to work.

For a team that already struggles with big man depth, losing pieces this offseason would only make the climb harder. Keeping the right ones around, though, could be the first step toward fixing what went wrong.

Thomas Bryant Re-Signing With Cleveland Cavaliers on New One-Year Deal

Shams Charania broke the news on X, saying:

“Free agent center Thomas Bryant intends to sign a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. Bryant averaged 12.2 minutes and 6.2 points over 60 games for the Cavs, who worked with Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of Priority Sports on the new contract.”

Bryant, 28, was a reliable piece off the bench this past season. He shot 50.6% from the field and gave the Cavs a big man who could actually step out and hit threes, something their frontcourt rotation genuinely needed.

He dealt with a left calf strain late in the regular season and missed Cleveland’s first two playoff games against Toronto. He returned from Game 3 onward as the Cavs clawed through a seven-game series against the Raptors, then a second-round battle with the Pistons, before eventually running into the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland was swept in four.

What Bryant’s Return Means for the Cavaliers’ 2026-27 Roster

Cleveland’s offseason is already moving fast, and there is plenty to sort out. Several key free agents are walking out the door, including Dean Wade, Larry Nance Jr., and Keon Ellis. The frontcourt picture is genuinely uncertain, and Bryant’s return at least locks in one familiar face behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

What Bryant offers is simple but valuable. He can stretch the floor at center, something Cleveland’s rotation lacks when Allen and Mobley are both on the court. The Cavs came up short of the Finals while carrying one of the league’s most expensive rosters, and with limited draft capital, every free agency call counts. Bringing back a known quantity on a one-year deal is exactly the kind of low-risk, high-clarity move Cleveland needs more of right now.

Bryant is not a star, but he earned his spot this past season. Heading into his 10th year in the league, re-signing him is a small move with a clear purpose: keep what works while Cleveland figures out the bigger ones.