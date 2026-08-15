Ex-Cavaliers Big Man Lands Major Deal After Cleveland’s Latest Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ roster reshaping continued overseas Friday, when former two-way center Olivier Sarr signed a two-year contract with European powerhouse Real Madrid.

Real Madrid announced the agreement, which runs through 2028. The move gives Sarr, the older brother of Washington Wizards center and former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, something he never found during five years in the United States: stability.

Sarr’s departure came one day after Cleveland traded Dennis Schröder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann. The transactions are unrelated, but their timing captures an organization operating with a clear priority. The Cavaliers are clearing the edges of their roster and payroll while exploring more consequential additions.

Cleveland signed Sarr to a two-way contract in March after waiving guard Darius Brown II. The 6-foot-10 French center appeared in four games for the Cavaliers, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.8 minutes.

His more meaningful work came in the G League. Across 47 games with the Raptors 905 and the Cleveland Charge, Sarr averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 23.5 minutes.

Those numbers, along with his size and mobility, were enough to earn an opportunity with one of Europe’s most decorated clubs.

Cleveland Creates Room for Bigger Moves

Cleveland’s frontcourt already runs through Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, leaving little path to consistent NBA minutes for a 27-year-old center on a two-way contract. Real Madrid can offer Sarr a defined role, EuroLeague competition and a two-year commitment.

For the Cavaliers, the more pressing work involves pursuing restricted free-agent forwards Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson.

The Schröder-Mann trade reportedly saved Cleveland approximately $6.8 million. It left the Cavaliers about $30 million below the first apron and $42 million below the second, giving president of basketball operations Koby Altman greater flexibility to negotiate a sign-and-trade or make another roster move.

Cleveland also remains in contact with James Harden’s representatives about a possible return, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Olivier Sarr’s NBA Journey Halted

Sarr’s NBA journey began after he went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2021. He played 46 games over parts of three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds. He later suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the Oklahoma City Blue’s 2024 G League championship run, costing him the entire 2024-25 season.

After recovering, Sarr joined Toronto for training camp last fall. The Raptors waived him before opening night, sending him back through the G League before Cleveland provided another NBA opening.

Now Sarr heads to Madrid with 50 NBA appearances and a chance to establish himself beyond the league’s two-way margins.

His younger brother remains one of Washington’s central building blocks. Olivier’s next chapter will unfold an ocean away, with a club whose expectations are just as unmistakable: contend immediately and win trophies.