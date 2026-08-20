Cleveland Cavaliers Land Peyton Watson In Major 3-Team NBA Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have landed top free agent Peyton Watson in a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers, in turn signing the wing to a four-year deal worth $88 million.

Watson was a trade target for the Cavaliers all offseason, and after dealing Dennis Schroder to free up cap space and now moving on from Max Strus, Cleveland adds one of the top remaining available players in the NBA this summer.

Watson now joins Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in what is one of the best starting lineups in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers Peyton Watson Trade Full Details

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, here are the full details of the trade.

Cavaliers receive: Peyton Watson

Clippers receive: Max Strus

Nuggets receive: 2031 Cavs first-round and 2032 Kings second-rounder

“BREAKING: Cleveland, Denver and the Clippers have agreed on a trade sending Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers, Max Strus to LA, and an unprotected 2031 Cavs first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder to the Nuggets, sources tell ESPN,” the insider wrote in a post on X. “Watson will sign a new four-year, $88 million deal to join the Cavaliers, plus a player option and a trade kicker.”

The Nuggets were previously hopeful they didn’t have to trade Watson, but after signing Christian Bruan to a new deal last summer, they just didn’t have the financial flexibility to keep the up-and-coming 23-year-old.

Instead, it’s been the Cavaliers targeting Watson all summer. Moving Schroder and now Strus gave them enough cap space to both add his services and sign him to a new deal. It’s Cleveland’s first big move of the offseason, but they keep their core of Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, and Allen together, now adding a new starting small forward in Watson.

In his third NBA season with Denver last year, Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 49.1% shooting in 54 games. He was injured for some of the season, but showed major promise after a standout month in January.

UPDATE: Shams Charania adds to the Cavaliers Peyton Watson trade:

“As part of the deal, the Cavaliers are sending Tre Mann, the 2027 second-rounder from the Clippers and cash to the Washington Wizards for Cam Whitmore, sources said. The Wizards also are sending Julian Reese to the Nuggets, who will waive Reese off his two-way deal. Mann fills a positional need as the Wizards have searched for an additional guard in recent weeks — while the Cavaliers gain a smaller salary in Whitmore to create optionality under the first apron.”

Cleveland Signs Watson To New Contract

As Charania continued his reporting on the NBA trade, he added that Watson has now inked a new deal with the Cavaliers for $88 million over four years. The insider also mentioned Watson had interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Clippers, who landed Strus in the three-team trade.

“Denver, Cleveland and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agents Lucas Newton and Calvin Andrews finalized the new home Wednesday in a difficult restricted free agency landscape — with Watson’s reps navigating interest and offers from the Bucks, Trail Blazers and Clippers before narrowing on the guaranteed $88M deal with the Cavaliers,” another post read.

Charania added: “The reigning East finalist Cavaliers have retooled their roster now, bringing in the 23-year-old wing for athleticism and scoring after a career season and trading out Strus and Dennis Schroder over the last week.”

“The Nuggets are landing a valuable, far out first-rounder plus a second while the Clippers move a 2027 second-rounder acquired from Philadelphia in the Johni Broome trade to acquire an established player in Strus via a trade exception.”

So, to summarize the trade, Cleveland moves on from Strus and picks to add Watson and signs him to a new deal. The Clippers get Strus as a solid 3-and-D, and Denver gets back the picks, now saving money for next year and adding minor assets going forward.