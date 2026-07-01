Cavaliers Receive Promising LeBron James Reunion Update From Insider

LeBron James’ next path may lead back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where his legendary over two-decade-long career all started.

James, 41, made the Los Angeles Lakers know that he will be moving elsewhere, exercising his unrestricted free agency status. Several franchises, including the Cavaliers, are reportedly open to signing the veteran superstar.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Cleveland could position itself to make a competitive offer.

“The Cavs could, with relative ease, get far enough below the NBA’s first apron to pay James $15 million next season,” Vardon wrote. “It’s a huge pay cut from the $52 million he made with the Lakers, but it, symbolically, is much more palatable than the veteran-minimum $4 million the Cavs could pay him now. If they move Max Strus into another team’s cap space and let Dean Wade walk in free agency, just to speed this up, the math works.”

Wade has already agreed to a deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland has a special place in James’ legacy, and the franchise has been linked to him due to his deep roots in Northeast Ohio. Drafted first overall by the Cavs in 2003, he spent his first seven seasons there before a controversial move to Miami, which was also through unrestricted free agency status.

How Cavaliers Can Package a Deal for LeBron James

The Cavaliers are already in and around the deep luxury tax territory with a high payroll. They have significant commitments to stars like Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. The franchise is also negotiating a new deal for unrestricted free agent James Harden, who was brought in at the trade deadline.

Adding James to the payroll will take a toll on the Cavs, but not one they can’t manage to handle if they navigate their situation very well. James is unlikely to receive a max wherever he goes due to several reasons. His decision may have little to do with which franchise offers the most money.

However, for a veteran of his status, he will still get a reasonable sum, which is why the Cavs need to clear some space.

“James gets a palatable salary, and the Cavs get the face of the franchise back for one final act,” Vardon added. “Losing Wade and Strus would sting, but James is no slouch, and it is possible a younger player could emerge to fill a role toward the end of the bench.”

These movements would help the Cavaliers drop below key apron thresholds and give them a little more breathing space under the collective bargaining agreement.

A Third Homecoming

Despite the bad blood that followed his first exit from Cleveland, James is still revered in the city. He made a return and gave the franchise its first championship success in 2016 against a 73-9 Golden State Warriors dynasty team. He took home the Finals MVP, having rallied the Cavs from a 3-1 deficit in the series.

That is a decade now, but the memory is still fresh for Cavaliers fans to want him back and possibly see off the final years of his career.

With Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, and James, Cleveland can actually be a contender and go one step further than this year’s conference finals.