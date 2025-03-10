Cavaliers send message to doubters with dominant win over Bucks

For anyone doubting whether the Cleveland Cavaliers still had their edge, their dominant 112-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks provided a definitive answer.

After a brief stretch of inconsistent play, the Cavaliers roared back to form, marching into Fiserv Forum and handling the Bucks. For Cleveland, his was more than just another win—it was a declaration. When locked in, the Cavaliers are as dangerous as any team in the league, quieting any concern about their recent lackadaisical play.

Against the Bucks, the Cavaliers found their identity again

Cleveland entered the matchup riding a 13-game winning streak, but their recent play hadn’t carried the same fire that made them an early-season powerhouse.

Against weaker opponents, the Cavaliers had wavered. However, against Milwaukee, a squad boasting two superstars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Cavaliers rediscovered themselves.

From the opening tip, the Cavaliers played with precision and purpose. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen imposed their will early, combining for 17 first-quarter points on nearly perfect shooting.

The Bucks kept things close, but Cleveland’s energy never dipped and as both teams turned to their bench units, Cleveland’s superior depth became glaringly obvious.

Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus caught fire, drilling three triples and pouring in 11 points in the quarter. By halftime, Cleveland had stretched their lead to 10, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Milwaukee responded in the third, taking advantage of a rare cold stretch from Cleveland’s shooters. The Cavaliers hit just 3-of-11 from deep in the frame, allowing the Bucks to claw back within striking distance. But any hopes of a Milwaukee comeback were short-lived.

Cleveland wasted no time slamming the door shut in the final period. Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell, and Dean Wade sparked an 11-5 run with three quick three-pointers, forcing a frustrated Doc Rivers to burn a timeout. But the Cavaliers weren’t done.

With a lineup featuring Garland, Allen, Strus, Wade, and Isaac Okoro, Cleveland locked down defensively and turned stops into easy buckets. A decisive 12-4 burst put the game out of reach, with Cleveland’s overwhelming depth crushing Milwaukee’s hopes of a rally.

Cleveland showcased they’re built for more than regular season success

With this victory, the Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 14 games—just one shy of their longest of the season.

More importantly, they completed a season sweep of the Bucks and have now won six of the last eight matchups between the teams. But the significance of this win went far beyond just numbers.

“We’re still hungry,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said postgame. “We know what’s coming, and we know we have another level to get to. We can’t be on cruise control. We have to keep improving.”

Atkinson had previously called out his team’s inconsistency. On Sunday, that was not an issue. The Bucks held the lead for a mere 21 seconds. The rest of the night? A masterclass in Cleveland’s two-way dominance.

A playoff series could bring a different result. But for now, one thing is abundantly clear:

Cleveland is deeper. More disciplined. More complete.

The true definition of a contender.

“They got a little tired,” Atkinson said of the Bucks. “We brought in fresh troops all game. When your best players don’t have their best games and you still win by double digits, that’s a testament to our depth.”

Few teams can survive an off night from their stars and still cruise past a conference rival. Cleveland can. Cleveland did. And that’s what makes them so dangerous.

“We just keep finding ways to win,” Strus said. “That’s the scariest part about this team. Any given night, anybody can step up. Everybody knows their role, and there’s no ego about it.”

The message has been delivered.

The Cavaliers are back—and they’re as dominant as ever.