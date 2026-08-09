Report: Cavaliers Predicted to Sign $349 Million Former MVP Over Jonathan Kuminga

The Cleveland Cavaliers have remained involved in the pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga as free agency continues, but the situation has taken longer than expected. Kuminga is seeking a contract worth more than $20 million annually, while Cleveland has continued exploring ways to complete a potential sign-and-trade.

Kuminga is not the only option available to the Cavaliers. Cleveland already has Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley, and the team could look for another veteran presence to strengthen its offense and depth. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook remains unsigned after a productive season with the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 64 games last season. The nine-time All-Star also shot 33.8% from three-point range, his second-best mark from beyond the arc in an 18-year NBA career.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted to Sign Russell Westbrook

The Cavaliers are predicted to pivot toward Russell Westbrook rather than continue waiting on Jonathan Kuminga. Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek suggested Cleveland pursue the former MVP as an alternative to the lengthy Kuminga negotiations.

“Westbrook would be a type of offensive insurance for all three of them, but especially the Cavaliers. With Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, they don’t need him to play heavy minutes. Instead, he can provide a spark when the offense stalls and work in pick-and-pops with Evan Mobley,” Polacek wrote.

Westbrook could give Cleveland another experienced ball-handler without requiring a major role. His ability to create offense could also allow him to operate alongside Mitchell and Harden while giving the Cavaliers another option when their offense slows down.

The 37-year-old guard has earned roughly $349 million in NBA contracts during his career. He won the 2016-17 MVP award and has made nine All-Star teams.

Westbrook’s most recent season was with Sacramento, where he signed a one-year veteran-minimum contract. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds while starting 58 of his 64 appearances.

His shooting from three-point range also improved. Westbrook converted 33.8% of his attempts from deep, which was the second-best percentage of his career.

Jonathan Kuminga Situation Remains Unresolved

The Cavaliers have spent much of free agency pursuing Jonathan Kuminga, but his contract demands have complicated the process.

Kuminga is seeking more than $20 million annually and prefers a sign-and-trade because of the financial implications. Cleveland has continued exploring ways to complete a potential deal, but the process remains unresolved.

Cleveland also met with Kuminga to discuss the possibility of finalizing a sign-and-trade agreement. However, the Cavaliers have continued to consider alternatives as the free-agency process moves forward.

Kuminga’s situation has also affected the timing of Cleveland’s offseason decisions. A move for Westbrook would give the Cavaliers a veteran option without requiring them to complete the more complicated Kuminga process.

Meanwhile, Westbrook has said he is not spending much time thinking about his free agency. During an interview with CNN, he was asked about his current situation.

“I don’t [think about it] honestly,” Westbrook said.

When asked if he wanted to play an 18th NBA season, Westbrook added: “I love playing basketball, and if it happens, it works and that’s my plan.”

Sacramento remains open to a reunion with Westbrook, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, although his potential role behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr. could affect that possibility.

For Cleveland, the veteran guard represents another potential path as the Cavaliers continue to navigate the unresolved Kuminga situation.