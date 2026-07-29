Cavaliers Predicted to Trade for Stephen Curry as New Warriors Rumors Intensify

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the notable teams to miss out on signing LeBron James from the free agency market. However, one closed-door opportunity doesn’t preclude another veteran addition.

With the need to build off a conference finals appearance, the Cavs could go big on another addition. One long shot is Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry.

According to Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos, Curry is unlikely to leave Golden State, but the possibility now feels more realistic than at any prior point.

“Is Stephen Curry going to be traded from the Golden State Warriors? Probably not,” Burgos wrote. “But it seems far more possible than ever before. After his team failed to win the LeBron James sweepstakes, there have been rumblings that if the 12-time All-Star doesn’t sign an extension once he becomes eligible in August, he might push for a change of location to pursue one last championship.”

Unlike James, Curry is not a free agent and would require something significant to get him to sign. To also add to the fact that moving would mean ending the longest single-franchise tenure of any active star.

Cleveland Cavaliers Learn Possible Stephen Curry Trade Path

Curry’s deal is a significant one albeit entering the final year. His salary for 226-27 sits at roughly $62.6 million which would be the highest mark for the season for any player. He is eligible for a multiyear extension this summer and the plan is to hand him that.

However, as much as the franchise wants Curry to retire in the Bay Area, the front office led by owner Joe Lacob is keeping one eye fixed on building for the post-Curry era. This won’t happen successfully if they have limited flexibility and thus a move away from Golden State may not be unthinkable as it seems.

Cleveland is one of the few destinations that can take Curry’s deal at the moment. Not that they are most comfortable as they sit close to the second apron but the situation with James Harden could open a chance.

Harden declined his player option and is currently discussing a return on a multiyear deal at a lower annual figure than the $42-plus million he walked away from. The Cavs held out on that focusing on James but would revisit it now.

Matching Curry’s salary won’t be easy due to the magnitude and doing a trade would have to be on salary and assets the Warriors could use.

“Would a trade involving Jarrett Allen and James Harden interest the Warriors? Maybe, if it included three future first-round picks,” Burgos added. “But the trio of Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley would be a problem for the Eastern Conference in 2026-27.”

The Warriors would have to weigh whether the returns are worth moving the face of the franchise. If they are looking for another chance to compete in the near term or just building slowly post-Curry.

How Curry Could Fit into the Eastern Conference Landscape

Curry joining the Cavs would up the competition in the East further. The majority of the top sweepstakes this offseason have happened there. But it makes a championship opportunity balanced.

If the superstar point guard sees a chance to get his fifth ring, he could be open even if that opportunity is not in Golden State.

Curry has battled some health issues in recent seasons but his production hasn’t dropped. He would bring a much-needed clinical shooting to Cleveland’s backcourt and another decent scoring option as well.

There would be a lot of heartbreak in the Bay Area if Curry leaves but for all he has done, it would hardly be a case of bad blood. He is 38 and his career is winding down to its final chapter.