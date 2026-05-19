Cavaliers Remain Strong Option For Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers finally made the Eastern Conference Finals in the Donovan Mitchell era, but that doesn’t mean they are out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. Cleveland has been rumored to have interest in Giannis, going back to the middle of this past season. Many fans view the Cavaliers’ season as a success after making the conference finals following two seven games series.

However, Shams Charania is still adding Cleveland among the most realistic teams that can go after Antetokounmpo this summer:

“Minnesota (Timberwolves), the Lakers, the Celtics, the (Miami) Heat, and the Knicks were all teams that had interest in Giannis at the deadline. There were conversations, though some teams were more involved than others. Teams like Miami and Minnesota had more extensive back-and-forth discussions, while Cleveland, the Lakers, the Celtics, and the Knicks mainly checked in and talked about concepts.”

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have been the teams most linked towards doing anything possible to make a Giannis trade work. A few other teams were named, but the Cavaliers stand out among the most surprising options. Cleveland has an easy trade package ready that could improve the team, but it would sacrifice their long-term future.

What Makes Cleveland Trade For Giannis?

Giannis wants to play for an NBA Championship contender if he gets traded from the Milwaukee Bucks this summer. Cleveland will have to fall short of the NBA Finals to pull off a trade like this if they feel that one more star puts them over the top.

The main reason that the Cavaliers remain realistic is that they may have the best trade offer for the Bucks. Evan Mobley would be the big piece as a young potential franchise player, who already has multiple All-Star appearances and a former Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Cleveland could easily have a strong trade package of Mobley, Jaylon Tyson, and a first-round pick win out over the other offers. Milwaukee lacks upcoming first round picks and would prefer to get a player ready to contribute now like Mobley. The franchise gets to add Mobley and Tyson as new core pieces instead of banking on future first round picks working out.

Other Teams Still Have Better Shot At Giannis

Charania listing Cleveland among the realistic Giannis suitor is surprising due to the amount of money they have tied to stars now. Other teams also have cleaner paths towards trading for Antetokounmpo and need him more.

Miami and Minnesota should be considered the favorites, unless the Cavaliers or New York Knicks suffer an embarrassing Eastern Conference elimination. Recent history of teams risking their future for superstars failing has made it harder for franchises to take the risk of moving everything for a big name.

Cleveland even getting close in a series against the Knicks would likely remove the desire to trade for Giannis or another major game changer. The current roster is already closer to the NBA Championship than they’ve been able to get outside of the LeBron James years.