Cavaliers Sweep Generates Honest Admission From Erik Spoelstra

The Cleveland Cavaliers booked their spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday, April 28. Kenny Atkinson’s team swept the Miami Heat in their opening-round matchup.

During his postgame news conference, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was honest in his assessment of the series.

“Damn, it was humbling,” Spoelstra said. “This series was humbling. These last two games were embarrassing. Cleveland’s also a very good team…They showed us why we weren’t ready.”

Miami’s offense was a significant issue throughout the series. However, their defense also couldn’t contain Cleveland’s off-ball movement. Atkinson’s system has unlocked something in the Cavaliers team, making them borderline impossible to guard.

Cleveland’s final score of 138-83 was a testament to the team’s offensive firepower and how badly they wanted to secure the win. They didn’t just beat the Heat, they sent them into the summer on the back of a humiliating loss. Miami has a lot of work to do in the offseason. We may end up looking back at this series as the catalyst for a full-scale rebuild on South Beach.

Cavaliers Likely to Face Indiana Pacers Next

The Cavaliers will now face the winner of the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana leads that series 3-1. Nevertheless, a new test awaits them. And while Indiana won’t be as physical as Miami, their offense will pose a whole new type of threat.

Rick Carlisle’s team plays at a breakneck pace and can score the ball with ease. Atkinson’s team must be ready. Tyrese Haliburton will pose a new threat, which will likely put pressure on Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, along with Cleveland’s perimeter defense.

Nevertheless, Cleveland will be the favorite heading into that series. As long as they can stay focused, they should be capable of navigating a tough round of games and making it to the NBA Finals.

Darius Garland Missed Another Game

Since Darius Garland got into a war of words with Tyler Herro, he hasn’t taken to the court. He missed games three and four against Miami. Garland’s unavailability didn’t sit right with Charles Barkley, who put the guard ion Blast on Saturday, April 26.

“You’ve got to be kidding me, right,” Barkley said when Garland was ruled out. “First of all, you don’t say that…you gotta play… Tyler Herro, he may not be a great defender, but he had 34 points. Don’t act like he’s a bum.”

Garland himself has been the target of opposing offenses in the past. As such, his choice of words was likely ill-received, both by Herro and some of the wider NBA community. Nevertheless, he’s undoubtedly going to have a big role to play once he returns from injury.

In the two games he played against Miami, Garland averaged 24 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7 assists. He shot the ball at a 51.6% clip from the field and an impressive 41.2% from deep. Cleveland is a better team when Garland is on the court. So, it’s fair to expect him back in the rotation at some point during the upcoming series against Indiana (assuming they beat the Bucks.)