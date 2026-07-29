Report: Cavaliers Targeting 3-Time All-NBA Wing After LeBron’s 76ers Decision

The marquee free agency pursuit of LeBron James didn’t end as the Cleveland Cavaliers had hoped. The veteran superstar dumped a potential return to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavs would now have to recalibrate their offseason plans on bringing in a veteran star. One name that could be a good addition is six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

According to insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Cleveland is “actively” pursuing DeRozan, a six-time All-Star.

“Sources indicate that the close, long-standing relationship between James Harden and DeMar DeRozan could play a pivotal role in DeRozan’s potential interest in Cleveland,” Robinson wrote. “Both Southern California natives came up through the Los Angeles grassroots basketball scene and share a deep personal bond that spans nearly 15 years.”

DeRozan is a good shout to add veteran presence to the roster after missing out on James. He brings added scoring and consistency which could come in handy in a title chase.

Cavaliers Targeting to Land DeRozan After LeBron James’ Decision

DeRozan was waived by the Sacramento Kings which made him a free agent and Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in the 36-year-old wing. It makes it dependent on him which preferred destination he would want.

After seeing his deal waived, DeRozan is now an attractive target as he could simply join on a taxpayer mid-level exception or a veteran minimum deal. This is reportedly the same approach most interested teams are planning to use to land him.

Cleveland already used a portion of its, or a veteran minimum deal to agree to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with EuroLeague star Mario Hezonja. But still has something left to offer DeRozan a good deal to sign.

DeRozan’s production didn’t drop significantly to warrant being waived. The Kings just wanted flexibility which opened a free agency opportunity for a player still capable of high-level production.

DeRozan Could Bolster Cavaliers’ Offense as a Third Option

DeRozan is a top open market option for the Cavs at the moment. In fact, he is a top option for teams looking to add veteran scoring into the roster.

With Harden and Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs already have a good backcourt. Evan Mobley commands the frontcourt and DeRozan could be the wing balance with tons of experience.

DeRozan is far from his prime but his production in an already good Cavs roster could be valuable. He only dropped below a 20-point average this past season.

“From a tactical perspective, league insiders view DeRozan — who posted 18.4 points and 4.1 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field in 2025–26 — as a seamless positional fit for a Cleveland squad seeking a physical mid-post scoring threat to pair alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley,” Robinson added.

A case could be made that this could be the best possible outcome for the Cavs outside of LeBron. The franchise made the Eastern Conference Finals and just a minor tweak can get them back to that stage and possibly go further.

Cleveland would have to act quickly to sign DeRozan due to growing interest, particularly from the Miami Heat who also missed out on signing James. They too could use a veteran like DeRozan.





