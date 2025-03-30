Cavaliers Face Critical Test With Key Absences Against the Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers are set to clash in a matchup where depth and resilience will be put to the test. Both teams enter the contest dealing with significant absences, leaving question marks over who can step up in a critical late-season game.

For Cleveland, the biggest void comes from the continued absence of Ty Jerome. The dynamic guard, who has become a linchpin for the Cavaliers’ bench unit, will miss his third consecutive game due to knee tendinitis.

However, despite the concerning diagnosis of knee tendinitis, Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson says there’s no reason for concern regarding Jerome’s injury.

Ty Jerome’s impact on the Cavaliers has been undeniable

Jerome’s impact has been undeniable, providing a steady scoring punch off the bench. This season, he’s averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting an efficient 50% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

Without him, the Cavaliers’ second unit has lacked the same spark, and his absence has been evident in recent games. A disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday underscored how much the Cavaliers miss his ability to create offense and energize the team.

Fortunately, Cleveland will welcome back Max Strus, who missed the last game while managing an ankle injury. His return should help alleviate some of the offensive pressure and provide much-needed spacing. The timing couldn’t be better, as the Cavaliers look to close out March on a high note and reclaim momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Life without Kawhi Leonard is sadly familiar for the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers are navigating familiar waters as they prepare to take the floor without their star, Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has been sidelined for injury management, a recurring theme throughout a season marked by inconsistency.

The two-time Finals MVP has played in only 30 of the Clippers’ 72 games this season. In those appearances, Leonard has averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the floor and 40.8% from deep.

With Leonard in the lineup, the Clippers boast a 19-11 record, averaging an impressive 116.7 points per game. However, without him, the offense sputters—scoring just 109.1 points per contest, while the team’s record dips to a less convincing 23-20. Leonard’s absence is a harsh blow for a team fighting to solidify its playoff position in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

The loss is particularly stinging considering his dominant performance the last time these teams met. Leonard torched the Cavaliers on March 18, pouring in 33 points on a blistering 12-of-19 shooting. It was a vintage performance that reminded fans of the force he can be when healthy.

A defining test of resilience for either side

For Cleveland, a win over Los Angeles would be more than just a mark in the victory column—it would be a testament to their depth and adaptability.

The Cavaliers have navigated a roller coaster month of March, winning 10 of their 15 games thus far. But a strong finish is crucial if they hope to generate momentum heading into the postseason. The absence of Ty Jerome, along with Jaylon Tyson and Emoni Bates, makes this task all the more challenging.

For the Clippers, Sunday’s contest is an opportunity to prove that they’re more than a one-man show. The Western Conference playoff race remains tight, and L.A. can’t afford to stumble down the stretch. Even without Leonard, they’ve shown they can compete, stringing together nine wins in their last eleven games. But questions remain—can they sustain that level of play in Leonard’s absence?

This matchup game presents a gut check for both squads. Cleveland needs a victory to steady itself after a few rough outings and reinforce their position as a legitimate threat in the East. For Los Angeles, a win would demonstrate that they can survive, and even thrive, without their superstar.

It’s a matchup shaped by adversity—one where bench players and role players will be asked to rise to the occasion. With playoff implications on the line and a chance to make a statement, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Both teams have something to prove, but only one can walk away with the victory. As tip-off approaches, one thing is clear—those who step up in the absence of stars will define this game and potentially their teams’ postseason fates.