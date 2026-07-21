Cleveland Cavaliers Get Shocking New Timeline on LeBron James Decision

Rich Paul, the agent of LeBron James, has shut down widespread reports that his client is nearing a decision on his free agency. The update spells bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were previously regarded as the favorites to land the hometown star in possibly his farewell season in the NBA.

While addressing James’ free agency on his “Game Over” podcast, Paul suggested that the 41-year-old veteran was still nowhere near finalizing his next team.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said on Monday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it,” added Paul.

LeBron James Decision: ‘People Know Nothing’

At the start of James’ free agency, the Cavaliers were viewed as the frontrunners, with the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat next in the pecking order. Subsequently, the Warriors emerged as a likely destination after James’ one-on-one conversations with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green reportedly swayed his thought process.

The 76ers made noise last week with James’s reported ownership meeting, but the Heat are back in the driver’s seat this week, per multiple insiders.

Paul had a blunt take on the flurry of reports and speculation.

“These people don’t know anything,” Paul stressed.

“I don’t know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds [from now]. It could be 48 minutes. I don’t know. Again, you can’t make somebody know something that they don’t know.”

Week 4 of LeBron James Free Agency

Interestingly, Paul hinted that James is still deliberating—contrary to reports that “The King” already has all the information he needs and is preparing to make a final call.

Paul, however, denied claims that James is waiting for his suitors to make other roster moves before putting pen to paper.

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?'” Paul revealed.

“And my answer is, ‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.'”

Wednesday will mark the start of week 4 of LeBron James’ free agency period after the four-time NBA champion informed the Los Angeles Lakers of his decision to leave. As the process has dragged on, Stephen A. Smith and other analysts have claimed James has turned the process into a circus at his suitors’ expense.

Paul responded to those critics.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said.

“It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”