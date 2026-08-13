Cavaliers Proposed to Land 27 PPG All-Star PF With Donovan Mitchell in a Trade

Had other teams in the conference not improved so significantly, perhaps Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn’t need to make a move. James Harden probably would have opted into his player-option as soon as he could.

But the Eastern Conference has seen too much movement for Cleveland to stand pat. The Cavs made the conference finals last season, but it is sure looking like repeating that next season will require going through much tougher competition.

The Cavs have a need for a starting wing or power forward. They are trying to move Dennis Schroder and Max Strus. They haven’t succeeded on any front yet. But there is one player out there that the Cavs can acquire in a deal that would solve their need for a star forward while simultaneously opening the door to moving Schroder and Strus.

This Trade Would Level Up Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers

It’s time to welcome back an old friend.

He was the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was a Cav for one year. Then he blossomed into a star. His name is Lauri Markkanen.

With the Utah Jazz quickly building for the future, it is clear they are all about young talent and draft capital. Cleveland can help Utah stay the course while acquiring a player who fills a major need on its own roster.

Here’s a proposed four-team framework involving the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies that send Markkanen back to Cleveland.

Cavaliers receive: Lauri Markkanen, D’Angelo Russell and Taj Gibson

Jazz receive: Jarrett Allen, Jaylon Tyson, a 2031 first round pick and a 2032 second round pick (via CLE)

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder

Grizzlies receive: Max Strus and two second rounds picks (via CLE, DET)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Cavs the star forward they need while creating a path to move on from Schroder and Strus’ expiring contract. Meanwhile, the Jazz unload Markkanen and avoid paying the nearly $150 million remaining on his five-year contract. The Jazz land a star center to pair in the frontcourt with the recently-acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. and a 23-year-old potential future star in Tyson.

Why Utah, Cleveland, Detroit and Memphis Do the Trade

The Grizzlies are compensated two first round picks to absorb the final year of Strus’ contract.

The Pistons, for the price of just one second round pick, land a starting-caliber guard in Schroder, who can help take some of the playmaking burden off the shoulders of ascending superstar Cade Cunningham.

Meanwhile, the Jazz continue their movement for the future, clearing major salary while adding an established star center, a potential long-term franchise cornerstone and multiple draft picks to boot.

The Cavs finally land a starting forward, and he’s not just another swingman. Markkanen, 29, averaged a career-high 26.7 points per game last season while shooting 48 percent overall, 36 percent from the 3-point line and close to 90 percent from the free-throw line. The only drawback — and a pretty big one at that — is Markkanen’s durability; the 7’1” forward has appeared in at least 65 games just twice in his nine-year career. If Markkanen can stay healthy, it is worth it for the Cavs to trade multiple players and draft picks for him. If not, Cleveland will get burned in the long-run.

At their best, the Cavs with James Harden, Mitchell, Markkanen and Evan Mobley could be a force in the East.