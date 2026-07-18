Cavaliers Proposed Trade Reunites LeBron and Anthony Davis in Major Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ offseason is still on hold until the oldest player in the NBA chooses where he wants to play next.

Nearly three weeks ago, LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers of his plans to play elsewhere next season, ending his eight-year run with the franchise he joined after departing Cleveland eight years ago. Could it now be the reverse?

The Cavs have held off making roster moves to preserve flexibility to add James to the roster. James has yet to make a decision, but the latest intel is that the 41-year-old star is on the verge of revealing his next team after gathering all the information he needs to make a decision.

Should the Cavaliers Try This Blockbuster Trade to Get LeBron James to Sign?

Earlier this offseason, Cleveland’s own Brian Windhorst said perhaps the best way to lure James is by making a significant roster move. The Cavs have not done that, but they might want to at least explore it.

In a potential trade, the Cavs could go after Anthony Davis — one of James’ close friends and best teammates — in a deal revolving around 25-year-old star Evan Mobley. The Cavs might also be able to receive a first round pick from the Washington Wizards.

Would both sides agree to this trade?

Although reports say the Wizards, despite rampant rumors, are intent on retaining Davis, it would be hard for them to pass up on a better and much younger player in Mobley.

But why would the Cavs surrender a franchise cornerstone for an expensive, injury prone player? Good question.

No. 1: Davis’ proven championship-level chemsitry with James. No. 2: Davis receiving the opportunity to play power forward, which he’s always wanted, because Jarrett Allen is a pure center.

Now, before you head down to the comment box, here’s a really important but…

The Cavs would only look to make this trade if James first committed to signing with Cleveland, much like Kawhi Leonard’s reported insistence that the Clippers acquire Paul George before he joined the franchise in 2019.

Otherwise, there’s no chance the Cavs give up a young, ascending player for another who hasn’t played elite basketball in over a year.

The Waiting Game Continues

Even if Cleveland signed James and did nothing else, it would certainly be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Without James last season, the Cavs earned their first conference finals appearance since the 22-time All-Star was leading Kevin Love, George Hill, JR Smith and company.

Some question if James would fit cleanly alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Some have wondered if James would be open to being the third option again after trying it for one season with the Lakers. These are questions most don’t have for other teams in the race for James.

Ultimately, it might just come down to James wanting a homecoming. Maybe he wants a storybook ending. The perfect place to film perhaps the final season of his decorated career.

Could we be entering the week where James finally makes his decision?

He says he won’t keep us waiting much longer.





