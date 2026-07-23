Cavaliers Proposed to Trade for Kyrie Irving to Entice LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been given a clear directive: trade for Kyrie Irving and LeBron James will likely put pen to paper.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported on Wednesday.

“If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction,” he added.

So, how can the Cavaliers pull off a trade for Irving?

Cavaliers Trade Idea for Kyrie Irving

One popular trade idea doing the rounds would see the Cavs part with two rotational pieces to match Irving’s $39.4M salary for the 2026-27 season.

The proposed trade, approved under the CBA’s guidelines, can be seen below.

Cavaliers would receive: Kyrie Irving

Mavericks would receive: Max Strus, Dennis Schroder

Why the Mavericks Do It

The Cleveland side of the equation is obviously clear, as the hypothetical trade would allow them to entice James to rejoin his 2016 championship running mate. But this trade could be just as beneficial to a Mavericks team entering the Cooper Flagg era.

For one, the Mavericks can clear their books of Irving, who has a $42M player option for next season and is extension-eligible. Although Irving is still an All-NBA-level player, his recent injury history and age make him a risky proposition.

Meanwhile, Strus is on an expiring deal, and Schroder has only one year left on his deal and can be flipped to another team in due course. Neither player would be a risky addition for Dallas, which seems primed to move in a new direction with its young core of Cooper Flagg, Morez Johnson Jr., Dereck Lively II, John Poulakidas, Moussa Cisse and Zaccharie Risacher. Besides Irving, the Mavs could also be looking to offload other veterans like P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall to start anew.

Kyrie Irving Open to Return to Cleveland

If the Cavaliers do trade for Irving, they can be confident about a long-term reunion with the player they drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

Per insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Irving is “open” to signing an extension wth he Cavs and finishing out his career with the team where his NBA journey began.

“If it doesn’t work out with Mobley and Allen, both are prime tradeable assets. Max Strus holds a tradeable contract, and James Harden becomes tradeable in January. That January window is where a potential Kyrie Irving trade could be revisited,” Robinson reported on Wednesday.

“Sources close to the situation tell me that Kyrie wouldn’t rule out a Cavs return at some point. Dallas’ window is 2 to 3 years away depending on the jump Cooper Flagg makes translation: Dallas is not inclined to keep Kyrie Irving long-term.”