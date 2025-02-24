Cavaliers’ Ty Jerome is defying expectations and turning heads — even in the locker room

After missing nearly all of last season, Ty Jerome entered the 2024-25 campaign as an afterthought. Many had even forgotten why the Cleveland Cavaliers signed him in the first place. A frustrating ankle injury had kept him sidelined for so long that any expectations of his impact had all but vanished.

For fans, media, and casual observers, that was understandable. The NBA is a league where players are only on everyone’s mind if they’re on the floor. If they’re stuck on the bench or unable to play, it’s easy to forget.

But within the Cavaliers’ front office and coaching staff, belief in Jerome never wavered. One of the reasons Kenny Atkinson was excited to take over as head coach was the chance to reunite with him.

Still, few could have predicted what Jerome had in store for Cleveland this season.

Jerome has been nothing short of phenomenal. His 11.7 points per game in just 19.1 minutes might not seem eye-popping at first glance, but the efficiency with which he’s scoring tells a different story.

“It’s an amazing story,” Atkinson said after Jerome’s 26-point explosion in Cleveland’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s also a story no one saw coming—not even Atkinson himself.

“One of the coaches asked me, ‘Was this the same guy? Did you see any of this in Golden State?’” Atkinson recalled. “I saw none of this.”

Yes, even the Cavaliers’ head coach has been surprised by Jerome’s breakout.

Ty Jerome’s efficiency is turning heads

Jerome ranks fourth on the team in points per 100 possessions—trailing only superstar big man Evan Mobley. While comparing raw stats between a reserve and a high-minute starter can be tricky, it underscores his impact as a scorer when he’s on the floor.

His efficiency is even more impressive. According to Cleaning the Glass, Jerome sits in the 98th percentile for points per shot attempt—second only to Jarrett Allen. His success stems from elite accuracy on his floater, ranking in the 100th percentile for short midrange shots. He’s also been lethal from beyond the arc, connecting on a career-best 43.7% of his three-point attempts.

These kinds of numbers are rare for a player in Jerome’s role. Typically, this level of efficiency is reserved for stars who thrive at the free-throw line and make scoring look effortless. But for Jerome, it has become the new norm—a key reason he has cemented his place in Atkinson’s rotation.

“He’s done this for long enough that we just have to understand this is Ty Jerome,” said Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell. “There’s no looking at him like, ‘Man, that’s a shock, a surprise.’ This is him.”

But that acceptance wasn’t always there. Even Mitchell, who grew up playing with Jerome and always knew he was talented, didn’t expect this version of him in the NBA.

“He was doing this in camp, in OTAs, in pick-up. But he hadn’t done it in the league,” Mitchell said. “It’s different when you do it in an NBA game.”

Mitchell pointed to Jerome’s 29-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans and his career-best 33-point night against the Philadelphia 76ers as moments that proved his breakout was no fluke.

Ty Jerome is the unexpected spark Cleveland needed

Jerome, however, never doubted himself. Icing his ankles postgame, he joked that it was “messed up” how people were just now noticing him.

It’s understandable. His time in Cleveland had been defined by injuries. But now that he’s healthy, he’s proving why he’s always believed in his game.

“He’s overcome a lot,” Mitchell said. “Injuries, different situations. And now he’s getting his chance, and he’s not letting it go.”

That chance has given Jerome a newfound confidence, one that manifests in his game. He plays like someone who knows he’s one of the best scorers on the floor—and like it’s everyone else’s fault for not realizing it sooner. With each passing game, that belief becomes harder to dispute.

“I’ve always had this from a skill perspective,” Jerome said. “It’s just about getting stronger, taking care of my body, and sometimes, opportunity meets timing and it just clicks.”

Championship-caliber teams need a mix of talent, luck, and unexpected contributions. So far, Jerome has been one of those surprise difference-makers, pushing Cleveland to the top of the NBA.

But to him, it was never luck. He always knew his time would come.

Now, everyone else is finally catching up.