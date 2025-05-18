Cavaliers Urged to Trade for 2-Time MVP: ‘I Would Make That Trade’

After falling short in the postseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers will likely look to strengthen their roster in the summer.

It’s unlikely that Koby Altman will chase a new star-level talent. However, there is always the chance that he will capitalize on a potential opportunity. During a recent appearance on ESPN radio, Brian Windhorst noted that Cleveland should be open to trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available.

Windhorst’s logic is that with the Boston Celtics likely out of contention for the next year or two, the Cavaliers could capitalize by adding the former 2-time MVP.

Acquiring Giannis would undoubtedly mean parting with some core pieces of the rotation. The Milwaukee Bucks would certainly ask for Evan Mobley as part of any deal. However, if Giannis is viewed as the missing piece for Cleveland’s potential run toward a championship, Altman would likely make the tough call.

Ty Jerome Aims to Stay With Cavaliers

Outside of upgrading the rotation, the Cavaliers must decide what to do with Ty Jerome. The veteran guard impressed under Atkinson, but is now heading toward unrestricted free agency.

During a recent discussion with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jerome made his desire to remain with the Cavaliers abundantly clear.

“I think I have an amazing situation here with a coaching staff that empowers me and a team that empowers me,” Jerome told HoopsHype. “Obviously, I’d love to be back. We’ve just got to see how it plays out.”

Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists this past season. He’s shot 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from 3-point range.

Cavaliers Must Start Believing in Themselves

When speaking to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on April 11, before the postseason began, Atkinson detailed why belief is such an important mental aspect for a contending team.

“As far as talent, chemistry, deep bench, we have it all. It’s really going to be the mental battle,” Atkinson told Fedor. “The question that needs to be answered with this team is if they have a belief level that’s at a championship level. Do you really believe you can beat Boston?… That’s the first step. Only going to answer that when we are faced with it. That’s probably the lingering question.”

After being eliminated in the second round, the Cavaliers must find that self-belief ahead of the 2025-26 season. They have to trust that they’re capable of winning a championship. Atkinson can’t rely on a fresh influx of talent to generate that belief, either. Instead, it’s something the roster must focus on day in and day out.

Cleveland will come into next season with high odds of achieving success. Still, adding a superstar like Giannis would go a long way to positioning the franchise as the odds-on favorite to win a championship. Although even with Giannis or any superstar, nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. You only have to look at the Celtics to learn that lesson.