Cavaliers Waive Former First-Round Pick After Peyton Watson Blockbuster Trade

Cam Whitmore’s stay in Cleveland is over almost as quickly as it began.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived Whitmore, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on Friday, just eight days after acquiring the former first-round pick from the Washington Wizards as part of the sprawling five-team sign-and-trade that brought Peyton Watson to Cleveland.

Whitmore, 22, averaged 10.5 points while shooting 45% from the field and 35% from 3-point range in 17.3 minutes per game over three NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets and Wizards, according to Scotto.

His departure wasn’t unexpected.

Cleveland had been considering waiving and stretching the $5.4 million remaining on Whitmore’s contract almost immediately after the Watson trade, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor. Friday’s move came one day before the Aug. 29 deadline for teams to stretch 2026-27 guaranteed salaries.

For the Cavaliers, Whitmore’s brief stop was ultimately more about financial maneuvering than evaluating another young wing.

Cam Whitmore Became Casualty of Cleveland’s Big Swing

Cleveland acquired Whitmore while completing a complicated five-team transaction centered around Watson.

The Cavaliers sent Max Strus to the Los Angeles Clippers and Dennis Schröder to the Charlotte Hornets while also surrendering an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 second-rounder to Denver. Washington received Tre Mann, another second-round pick and cash, while Cleveland came away with Watson and Whitmore.

Watson was clearly the prize.

The 23-year-old broke out for Denver last season, averaging 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 54 games while emerging as the kind of long, athletic two-way wing Cleveland has spent years trying to find. He shot better than 41% from 3-point range during his breakout season.

Cleveland signed Watson to a four-year, $88 million contract with a player option and trade kicker as part of the sign-and-trade.

That investment left little ambiguity about where the Cavaliers viewed Watson in their hierarchy.

Whitmore was different.

Despite being only three years removed from Houston selecting him No. 20 overall in the 2023 NBA draft, Whitmore has struggled to carve out a consistent NBA role. His scoring ability and physical tools remain intriguing, but Cleveland is operating with championship expectations and limited financial flexibility.

Cavaliers Gain Valuable Financial Flexibility

Waiving Whitmore is about more than opening a roster spot.

By stretching his remaining salary over three seasons, Cleveland can reduce Whitmore’s 2026-27 cap charge to roughly $1.8 million, creating approximately $3.6 million in additional room beneath the first apron. The Cavaliers faced Saturday’s deadline to make that maneuver.

That breathing room matters after an offseason in which Cleveland reshaped its roster while navigating increasingly restrictive apron rules.

The Cavaliers have essentially chosen certainty over another developmental project.

Watson provides a more proven defensive presence, improved considerably as a shooter last season and fits naturally between Cleveland’s perimeter stars and frontcourt.

Whitmore, meanwhile, gets an opportunity to find a team willing to invest minutes in his development.

For Cleveland, his exit completes another piece of the financial puzzle created by the Watson blockbuster.

Whitmore technically arrived in the deal. But it was never difficult to figure out which young wing the Cavaliers were making room for.