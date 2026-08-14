Cavaliers Proposed to Land Young All-NBA Superstar With Donovan Mitchell

Finally. The Cleveland Cavaliers made their first move of the offseason. On Friday, the Cavs agreed to send Dennis Schroder to the Charlotte Hornets for 25-year-old guard Tre Mann.

This trade is just the precursor to what Cleveland has up its sleeve.

There has been plenty of chatter involving the Cavs and Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson. With the Nuggets in a desperate financial situation, they may end up moving a future franchise cornerstone in Watson in a sign-and-trade for considerably less than what he is worth. The Cavs could hit a homerun by landing Watson. But there is an established star out there who just so happens to be in the same boat as Watson.

Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is also a restricted free agent, and it doesn’t appear he’ll put pen to paper in Detroit anytime soon.



Duren to Cavaliers? Why the Superstar Center Would Fit Wonderfully Alongside Donovan Mitchell

The Schroder trade surely opens up more possibilities for the Cavs. Cleveland already has arguably the best frontcourt in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but the much younger Duren with considerably higher upside would make sense for the Cavs. Here’s a proposed three-team framework that would send the Cavs a long-term building block, allow James Harden to re-sign on a preferable deal and give the team a path to unloading Max Strus’ expiring $16 million contract.

Cavs receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; three-year, $131.7 million contract)

Pistons receive: Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson, Jake LaRavia, a 2031 first round pick (via CLE) and a 2031 second round pick (via DET)

Lakers receive: Duncan Robinson

From there, the Cavs re-sign Harden to a two-year, $82.6 million contract.

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Cavs a long-term cornerstone to build around Mitchell, provide the Pistons with a solution to their Duren stalemate by bringing back a former All-Star center, a potential future All-Star in Tyson and a first round pick, while giving the Lakers a sharpshooter.

So, why does this deal make sense for everyone?

Why Detroit, Cleveland and L.A. Do the Trade

For Cleveland, Duren is a clear upgrade over Allen, though the latter is still in the earlier stage of his prime and arguably the NBA’s best rim protector not named Victor Wembanyama. Duren, 22, would be firmly treated as a long-term building block for a Cavs team who feels close to climbing the hump and reaching the NBA Finals for the first time without LeBron James.

Last season, Duren achieved All-Star and All-NBA honors as he helped steer the Pistons, one of the worst teams in league history just a few seasons earlier, to a conference-leading 60 wins.

For the Pistons, this is close to as good as it can get if moving Duren becomes the only option. As time passes, the more likely Duren settles for the qualifying offer. That would keep Duren in the Motor City … but perhaps only for the 2026-27 season. From there, Duren can test free agency as he pleases.

Instead, the Pistons could move Duren and replace him with a star center in his prime. Allen, 28, averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while sharing the frontcourt with Mobley, Cleveland’s 7’1” power forward. To replace Robinson, the Pistons land a younger sharpshooter Strus, who cashed 40 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.

Let’s not fail to mention Tyson, the 23-year-old rising star who averaged 13.2 points per game and registered 44.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line. Tyson is a budding star who would get plenty more shine playing on a Pistons team light on the wing.

Meanwhile, the Lakers acquire a perfect movement shooter next to Luka Doncic.