Cavaliers Face 1 Final Roadblock Before LeBron James Reunion, Insider Says

The Cleveland Cavaliers are just one piece away from being the talk of the NBA again. That piece happens to be franchise icon LeBron James.

The oldest player in the NBA, James has had the basketball universe in a crunch for nearly three weeks, how long it has been since the 41-year-old superstar informed the Los Angeles Lakers he wasn’t going to return to the team for the 2026-27 season.

Are the Cavs in position to land James? Yes. And no, for now. Cleveland has held off on doing business this summer as it awaits James to pick a team. If James gives the heads up that he’s coming, the Cavs may have to make an emergency move (or two) before welcoming back The Kid From Akron.

Cavaliers Must Clear Final Hurdle Before Potentially Signing LeBron James

From the moment it was revealed that James was no longer going to be a Laker, many were prepared to witness a second James homecoming. But according to NBA insider Fred Katz, the Cavs must make some roster moves if they believe James will come in asking for anything more than a minimum contract.

“The Cavaliers require a second step to pay LeBron James more than the minimum,” Katz wrote for The Athletic. “Let’s say James Harden re-signs for a 2026-27 salary of approximately $30 million. Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell both make more than $50 million this season. Jarrett Allen is due for $28 million. That leaves two mid-sized salaries, and Cleveland needs to dump one of them.”

Names floated as potential candidates for that “dump” list are Max Strus and Dennis Schroder, both of whom carry a salary north of $14 million for the 2026-27 season.

“Attach a draft pick, and the Cavs could drop either into another team’s space,” Katz wrote. “Schröder, especially, might be the easier one to trade — and not only because Strus would still be a productive fit coming off the bench on a squad that included James. Schröder’s salary is small enough that the Cavaliers could trade him into another team’s midlevel exception, which would allow them to take zero money back.”

Cavs Continue to Earn Most Recognition in the LeBron Sweepstakes

Maybe it’s because he was drafted in Cleveland. Maybe it’s because he helped deliver the first title in franchise history in truly dramatic fashion. Maybe it’s because ending his career where it began would feel the best — both next season and when he sits down and watches his career documentary that is released years from now.

Or maybe it’s a little bit of all the above.

If next season is the last of James’ career, it’ll be captivating to see how he balances going through the final months with competing for a championship. Winning one more would give him five titles for his career.

Because the Cavaliers, an Eastern Conference finals representative last season, would be thinking much bigger than simply getting back there if they land James alongside Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden and Allen.

NBA Finals, anyone?