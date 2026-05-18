Cavs Star Jarrett Allen Sends MSG Message After What Happened Last Time

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back to one of the NBA’s toughest playoff environments — but this time, they believe they’re ready for it.

After powering past the Detroit Pistons with a 125-94 win in Game 7, Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen addressed the challenge awaiting his team against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s going to be a loud environment; we know that their fans are incredible fans, crazy fans,” Allen said in an interview with Amazon Prime’s Cassidy Hubbarth. “But we know that we can do it. We came into an incredible arena like this and took over the game. We just have to do it again.”

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers Embrace MSG Challenge in Knicks Series

Allen backed up that confidence with one of his most efficient performances of the postseason.

He finished Game 7 with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, added seven rebounds, and recorded a steal and a block in just 25 minutes, helping Cleveland control the game from the opening tip.

The performance underscored a Cavaliers team growing more comfortable in high-pressure, hostile environments.

Cavaliers Show Growth Since Last Knicks Playoff Meeting

The Eastern Conference Finals matchup also brings a clear point of comparison.

Three years ago, after the Cavaliers lost to the Knicks in the 2023 playoffs, Allen famously admitted the moment overwhelmed him.

“Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected,” he said at the time.

The Knicks went on to win that series 4-1.

Now, three years later, Allen returns to Madison Square Garden with a different tone — and a Cavaliers team that has matured through multiple postseason battles.

Cavaliers Advance With Statement Game 7 Win

Cleveland’s performance in Detroit reflected that growth.

New York native Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavaliers with 26 points, while Allen and Sam Merrill each added 23 in a 125-94 win over Detroit.

Allen’s frontcourt partner Evan Mobley contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds as the as the Cavaliers dictated the pace and never allowed the Pistons to recover.

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers eliminated the East’s top seed and advanced to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2018 — their deepest run since the LeBron James era.

Dan Gilbert, Cavaliers Fans Add Road Energy

The Cavaliers’ ability to handle road environments has not been limited to on-court execution.

Team owner Dan Gilbert helped create a strong presence in Detroit by covering the cost of 25 busloads of Cavaliers fans who traveled to Game 7, giving Cleveland a noticeable boost inside a hostile arena.

That support added another layer of energy to Cleveland’s dominant performance.

It remains unclear whether Gilbert will organize a similar effort for road games in New York, where the Knicks’ home crowd is expected to be even more intense.

Cavaliers Aim to Match Knicks Crowd at Madison Square Garden

For Allen and the Cavaliers, the challenge now shifts to Madison Square Garden — where crowd noise and momentum can quickly swing a game.

But Cleveland enters the series with confidence built from experience, production and belief.

Three years after admitting the moment felt bigger than expected, Allen is now coming off a dominant Game 7 performance and leading a Cavaliers team that has already proven it can win in a hostile arena.

This time, the lights will be just as bright.

The difference, the Cavaliers believe, is that they’re ready for them — and may even bring some of their own energy with them.