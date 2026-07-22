Report: Cavaliers Finally Learn Why LeBron James’ Decision is Taking Long

The entire NBA is still caught up waiting on LeBron James’ decision on his next team, and it appears the situation remains unchanged four weeks after he decided to walk in free agency and leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has been weighing his options ever since, with a potential homecoming to the Cleveland Cavaliers high on the list. However, the Cavs would be forced to wait for at least more days due to a new development.

According to reporter Andy Baskin, there is a feeling in James’ camp that there is a sense of rush from the league for him to make a move. This takes away the power of choice over his next destination.

“Here’s what I was told yesterday (by a reliable source). Last week, LeBron’s crew was probably ready to make an announcement,” Baskin said. “(James and agent Rich Paul) were probably comfortable making an announcement as early as last week. And then, people were telling them what to do. ‘Irritated’ was the word I was told, irritated by the commissioner pushing them (to make a decision).”

James has always taken control over his unrestricted free agency narrative right from its origin in 2010 when he left Cleveland for the Miami Heat. However, this time around, despite being at the tail end of his career, a decision has taken much longer than previous years.

Cavaliers Learn Hold up on LeBron James as Free Agency Decision Stalls

James, 41, is in a sweepstakes that hasn’t gotten a clear end as of now. His agent Paul drew up a draft of potential landing spots for the veteran superstar and despite a lot of heavy speculation, no clear favorite has been narrowed down.

In the past week, a return to the Eastern Conference was reportedly seen as more plausible for James, but it still didn’t hand either the Cavaliers or the Heat any top shot as favorites. The Philadelphia 76ers are also one top surprise destination in the East.

The Cavaliers have always remained one of the first teams linked with James even before he informed the Lakers of his decision to move. A chance to go back to where it all started and even contend for a championship — a potential final ring was welcomed.

The Cavs reportedly paused offseason activities, including major trades and contract negotiations like for James Harden. With the James decision stalling, the franchise is somewhat affected in terms of securing other targets should the veteran superstar move elsewhere.

Is a Decision Looming for LeBron?

One thing is certain, James will return for the 2026-27 season. But where that happens is not known yet, or at least not yet revealed.

With the league reportedly probing into his free agency decision, James’ camp wants the move to be at his pace and his perfect timing.

“So that their irritation got to the point, they were like, ‘You know what? We’ll decide when LeBron is gonna tell everyone where he’s going. So they decided to hold back,” Baskin added.

While this means that the Cavaliers and other interested franchises have to keep on waiting, it puts into perspective that James wants his potential final destination to be a perfect one for many reasons.





