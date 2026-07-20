Cavaliers Receive Major LeBron James Decision News as Agent Sends Message

The Cleveland Cavaliers are waiting on unrestricted free agent LeBron James, as are several other franchises, as it appears that a decision is near for the veteran superstar.

Approaching a month since he informed the Los Angeles Lakers of his desire to continue the 2025-26 season elsewhere, James is in a sweepstakes with no clear favorite as of now. However, teams like the Cavaliers are reportedly touted to have an edge alongside some Eastern Conference counterparts.

According to ESPN’s Sham Charania, everything would hinge entirely on James and his preferred destination.

“Everyone in the NBA is waiting on LeBron’s decision, his choice for now,” Charania said. “I spoke to Rich Paul, his longtime agent, this morning and Rich Paul made it clear that the choice is LeBron James’ right now; it’s up to him on a choice of which team he wants to play for.”

James would suit up for his 24th season, but the matter of where is not yet known for now. This has put a halt to some offseason moves around the league as the veteran superstar is up for the taking. A return to the Eastern Conference seems more likely, according to reports; this could be narrowed to a scenario in which the Cavaliers could come out on top.

Cavaliers Updated on LeBron James Decision By Agent

James has a lot of connection to Cleveland as he started his career there. Considering that his final run is approaching, ending in the city would be a perfect story.

Part of his next move is centered on happiness, according to his camp. What exactly that entails wasn’t disclosed, but it comprises both on-court and off-court happiness.

For the on-court fit, James could be open to joining a roster that can make a strong title push. Cleveland’s last ring was won by him, which makes an even more compelling case. A shot at a fifth and possibly final championship feels like an enticing pitch.

The Cavs made the conference finals this year and have a solid core of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley. They are reportedly on the lookout for a wing addition, whether or not James signs. However, the prospect of having him is an extra plus for the emotional connection and roster fit.

This doesn’t at all place Cleveland as the favorite landing spot. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers also have compelling pitches for a last ring pursuit. They are also in the East, which ups the competition for the Cavs and even the Heat also has some emotional connection as well.

Should Cleveland Expect a Second Homecoming?

James turns 42 before the end of this year and for any other free agent, it would be the other way around — looking for a team to latch on to.

His decision would set up a series of chain reactions around the league. Teams are reportedly holding out from adding players in case he decides to sign and the Cavs are reportedly among such teams. For now, everyone is playing the waiting game.

“There is no decision, no choice yet, no timetable on a choice as of yet,” Charania added.

James’ first taste of unrestricted free agency was leaving Cleveland in 2010. That move left a lot of bitter taste in the city which has all been forgotten following his first homecoming and title success. A final return would more than engrave his name in franchise history.