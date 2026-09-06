Former Cavs Star LeBron James Sparks Backlash With Ohio State Hype Video

Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who decided against what would have been a third homecoming and instead signed with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the offseason, took part in Ohio State University’s kickoff campaign for the Buckeyes’ season opener with a special narration.

“In old Ohio, there’s a team that’s known throughout the land, whose name is met with reverence and an understanding of one thing: the Bell Tolls,” James said. “Every new beginning is born from another reckoning, a judgment of toughness, of fight. Nothing is given; everything is earned. Once these gates close, there’s no more options. Stand before us, woe to the vanquished.”

However, not everyone took kindly to James doing the narration, questioning where his true fandom loyalties lie.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers Star LeBron James Blasted Online For Ohio State Narration

Not everyone was pleased to see LeBron James, who didn’t attend Ohio State University, narrate their season-opening hype video.

This fan noted, “Not to be a hater but LeBron isn’t an alum…plenty of Ohio State greats that could have done this Just sayin…”

This fan said, “Lebron is the biggest fraud in sports over the last 25 years, weird decision.”

Another fan said, “Love it except LeBron. He has a soft ass voice. Urban, Jim Tressel, Chris Carter or even JK Simmons would have been better.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “It was a mistake to have LeFlop do this. I understand he’s a fan, and he’s donated lots of shoes. It would have impact if Eddie, Archie or Maurice Clarett did it. This is blah.”

“He didn’t even go here! Nobody associates him with OSU. He’s just a fan!” exclaimed another fan.

This fan exclaimed, “As a die hard Ohio State fan, I started watching this and liked the Metallica song but as soon as I heard LeBron James, I exited. LeBron is an idiot. Please quit associating him with our fine institution.”

Another fan said, “Why LeBron?! It ruins it. Get a classic Buckeye player to narrate it!”

And finally, this fan said, “No comment (sic) sense. Who came up with this idea? That’s a mistake having LeBron. Should have a former Buckeye football player.”

LeBron James Decided Against A Third Homecoming To The Cavaliers

James, who was the first overall selection of the Cavaliers in the stacked 2003 NBA Draft and spent the first several years of his career with the club, infamously made “The Decision” to leave for the Miami Heat in 2010.

However, James ultimately returned to the Cavs in the summer of 2014, and less than two years later, led the Cavs to their first and only NBA title to date.

He’s spent the last several seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, but after they both decided to part ways earlier this offseason, the prevailing thought was that he may consider a third homecoming to Cleveland.

Instead, James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers with a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option. With an estimated $1.4 billion net worth, James isn’t exactly hurting for money and could easily afford to take that whopping discount.