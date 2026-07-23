Report: Cavaliers Learn Major Reason Holding Up LeBron James’ Return

LeBron James’ free agency has always been a huge topic from 2010, when he was still one of the best players in the league, down to 2026 when he is (seemingly) winding down his illustrious career.

This time, however, a decision over his next destination has taken much longer than usual. This has left several interested franchises hanging.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, James could be enticed with the idea of teaming up with one of his former teammates at his next landing spot.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land (Kyrie) Irving or (Anthony) Davis,” O’Connor wrote. “If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction.”

Both Irving and Davis have something in common and not just the fact that they played alongside James. The two stars are closely linked with his last two free agent moves.

He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 with a young Irving and led them to a championship two years later. His last free agency move was joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, which prompted the Davis addition in 2019 and a championship run in 2020.

Cavaliers Updated on LeBron James’ Potential Reunion Before Making a Move

The Cavaliers are reportedly one of the more serious landing spots for James, being a perfect homecoming story for him. However, in terms of roles and roster fit, it doesn’t look that way.

Harden declined his player option for the 2026-27 season and he and the Cavs are negotiating a new multi-year deal for flexibility. Although those discussions look to be at a halt for now pending James’ decision.

Whether or not Cleveland’s plan with James involves Harden remains to be seen. But with a chance for a full reunion reportedly possible with Irving, the Cavs could take this option.

“But does LeBron want Harden? In the infamous podcast episode of “Game Over” in which Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul pulled out a whiteboard to discuss LeBron’s options, he didn’t utter a single positive word about Harden,” O’Connor added. “The belief around the league is that LeBron would be more likely to choose the Cavaliers if the front office could replace Harden with Irving. The 2016 reunion would be a lovely story.”

This is not an indicator that James cannot play with Harden. At this stage of his career, he may still have the deciding power for his next destination but not so much as control of what the roster has or could have with him present. After all, unlike previous moves, he won’t be leading the charge of a championship pursuit.

Cleveland’s Situation with Irving and Davis

The downside of a full reunion in Cleveland is the complex nature of getting it done. Unlike James, both Irving and Davis are still tied to significant deals. Both stars coincidentally were teammates until the trade deadline this year.

The Cavaliers don’t have much luxury to accommodate any new incoming on a significant deal. The main reason James is even possible is that he is reportedly not joining for the money.

A trade could be possible to bring one former teammate of James’. For Irving, however, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly not willing to move him. Davis, on the other hand, is quite simply just too expensive to handle even on a short-term basis.